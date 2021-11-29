Technology News
Vivo Y21e Spotted on Geekbench, Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 680 SoC

Vivo Y21e has been tipped to pack 3GB RAM.

29 November 2021
Vivo Y21e is likely to be an addition to the Vivo Y21 series

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21e is listed to come with Adreno 610 GPU
  • Vivo Y21e processor has been codenamed Bengal
  • Vivo Y21 was launched in India in August this year

Vivo Y21e is reported to be in the works. The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench hinting at a launch in the future. The Vivo Y21e has also been spotted on the IMEI certification site with the same model number it was spotted on Geekbench with. Vivo has made no announcements regarding the upcoming launch of the Vivo Y21e. Whenever it launches, it will be an addition to the Vivo Y21 series that has many models, including the vanilla Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y21s.

Geekbench has listed a new Vivo phone with the model number V2140. While the name of the phone is not known, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore recently spotted the same model number on IMEI certification site. The screenshot shared by Ambhore suggests that the V2140 model number belongs to the Vivo Y21e. As for Geekbench, the Vivo Y21e is listed to be powered by a Qualcomm processor codenamed ‘Bengal'. The listing also reveals that the chipset may have four CPU cores working at 1.9GHz and four more CPUs working at 2.4GHz. The code reportedly shows that the Qualcomm SoC also comes packing an Adreno 610 GPU. All of these clues suggest that the Vivo Y21e may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC.

In addition, the Vivo Y21e is listed to pack 3GB RAM and run Android 11 software. The single-core score of the Vivo Y21e is listed to be 387, whereas the multi-core score is seen to be 1,636. Apart from this, there is little else that is known about the Vivo Y21e.

As mentioned, the Vivo Y21e, judging by the name, is likely to be an offshoot of the Vivo Y21 that was launched in India in August this year. The Vivo Y21 comes powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. It packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera.

Tasneem Akolawala
