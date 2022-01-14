Technology News
Vivo Y21e With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21e comes with Eye Protection Mode and Face Wake features.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 14 January 2022 18:10 IST
Vivo Y21e With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21e is offered in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21e comes with Extended RAM feature
  • The phone gets an Eye Protection Mode
  • Vivo Y21e will be available from January 14

Vivo Y21e was launched in India on Friday. The pocket-friendly smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC. It packs a 5,000mAh battery which offers fast charging support and reverse charging feature. It will only be offered in one configuration. As per the company, the Vivo handset is aimed at millennials and offers “best-in-class features.” Other features include an Eye Protection Mode to filter out harmful blue light, and Face Wake to unlock the smartphone.

Vivo Y21e price in India, availability

Vivo Y21e price in India has been set at Rs. 12,990 for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage option, as per a press release. Vivo is also offering extended RAM feature which allows the handset to use 0.5GB of storage as RAM. The smartphone can be purchased via Vivo's online store and across all partner retail stores starting January 14 in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours.

Vivo Y21e specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo Y21e runs Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12. It sports a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD Halo Full View Display. The display also comes with an Eye Protection Mode to filter out the harmful blue light. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, which is paired with 3GB of RAM and an option to virtually extend by 0.5GB, as mentioned earlier. There are other features which include Multi Turbo 5.0 that is said to enhance data connection, system processor speed and power-saving performance. The updated Ultra Game Mode is claimed to offer an enhanced gaming experience.

For photography, Vivo Y21e offers a dual camera setup, highlighted by a 13-megapixel sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 lens. At the front is an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calling. It offers features like Personalized Portrait Mode, Super HDR, and Face Beauty mode.

Vivo Y21e is offered with 64GB storage, and a microSD card slot to expand it. However, Vivo hasn't revealed the details about the maximum expandable storage capacity. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Fast Charge support. There is a reverse charging feature that can be used to juice up other devices such as smartwatches and earphones. It also comes with Face Wake feature to unlock the smartphone.

Connectivity options on Vivo Y21e include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and Bluetooth v5. Onboard sensors include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS. It measures 164.26x76.08x8.00mm and weighs 182 grams.

Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo Y21e, Vivo Y21e Price in India, Vivo Y21e Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
iPhone SE 3 CAD Renders Tip Design, May Feature 5.69-Inch Display

