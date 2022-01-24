Vivo Y21A was finally launched in India on Monday — just days after its listing appeared on the Vivo India website. The new Vivo phone comes with dual rear cameras and features a waterdrop-style display notch. It also carries 18W fast charging support and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Overall, the Vivo Y21A is slightly different from the Vivo Y21e that debuted in the country earlier this month. The existing model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC as a major change over the new phone. The Vivo Y21A seems to face a tough fight from the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Poco M3, and the Infinix Note 11S.

Vivo Y21A price in India, availability

Vivo Y21A price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours and is available for purchase through the Vivo India e-Store as well as via partner retail stores.

Earlier this month, the Vivo Y21e was launched at Rs. 12,990 for the single 3GB + 64GB model.

Vivo Y21A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21A runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. There is also a 1GB Extended RAM feature that essentially uses the built-in storage to virtually expand the RAM. The Vivo Y21A also comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/2.0 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y21A comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y21A carries 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

