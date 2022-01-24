Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y21A With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21A With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y21A price in India is set at Rs. 13,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 January 2022 19:22 IST
Vivo Y21A With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21A is a slightly tweaked variant of the Vivo Y21e

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21A is available in a single variant
  • The Vivo phone comes with 18W fast charging support
  • Vivo Y21A features two distinct colour options

Vivo Y21A was finally launched in India on Monday — just days after its listing appeared on the Vivo India website. The new Vivo phone comes with dual rear cameras and features a waterdrop-style display notch. It also carries 18W fast charging support and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. Overall, the Vivo Y21A is slightly different from the Vivo Y21e that debuted in the country earlier this month. The existing model has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC as a major change over the new phone. The Vivo Y21A seems to face a tough fight from the likes of the Redmi Note 10, Poco M3, and the Infinix Note 11S.

Vivo Y21A price in India, availability

Vivo Y21A price in India has been set at Rs. 13,990 for the lone 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colours and is available for purchase through the Vivo India e-Store as well as via partner retail stores.

Earlier this month, the Vivo Y21e was launched at Rs. 12,990 for the single 3GB + 64GB model.

Vivo Y21A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21A runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display. Under the hood, the phone has the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. There is also a 1GB Extended RAM feature that essentially uses the built-in storage to virtually expand the RAM. The Vivo Y21A also comes with the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, along with an f/2.0 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y21A comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y21A carries 64GB of onboard storage that supports expansion through a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has packed a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Besides, the phone measures 164.26x76.08x8mm and weighs 182 grams.

Why are Galaxy S21 FE and OnePlus 9RT launching now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Vivo Y21A

Vivo Y21A

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y21A price in India, Vivo Y21A specifications, Vivo Y21A, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Smartphone Market in India Grew 12 Percent in 2021, Realme Among Top Three in Q4: Canalys
Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C With MediaTek SoCs and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch in India Soon
Vivo Y21A With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S Set to Launch in India on February 9
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Set for February 4: Details
  3. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Sale Live With Deals, Discounts on Electronics
  4. Vivo Y75 5G Renders, Specifications Leaked: Details
  5. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launch, Design, Specifications Tipped
  6. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Specifications Spotted on Geekbench: Details Here
  7. Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, Specifications Teased
  8. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  9. Reebok ActiveFit 1.0 Smartwatch With Heart-Rate Monitor Debuts in India
  10. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Here's How to Find the Best Deals
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise ColorFit Icon Buzz Smartwatch Launch, Price, Specifications Teased; Launch in India Set for February 2
  2. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Getting Major Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 C.44 Update: New Features, Changelog
  3. Vivo Y21A With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Redmi 10A, Redmi 10C With MediaTek SoCs and Triple Rear Cameras Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Solana Network Suffers Yet Another Major Network Outage as Crypto Market Plunges Over the Weekend
  6. T-Series Partners With Hungama TV’s Web3 Arm to Enter Metaverse, Create NFTs
  7. Smartphone Market in India Grew 12 Percent in 2021, Realme Among Top Three in Q4: Canalys
  8. El Salvador’s Treasury Adds 410 Bitcoins After Price Crash, President Nayib Bukele Tweets Details
  9. Lenovo Legion Y90 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Pack 22GB RAM and 640GB Storage
  10. Vivo Nex 5 Specifications, Design Tipped; May Come With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.