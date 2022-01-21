Vivo Y21A has been announced in India, a week after the company launched its Vivo Y21e smartphone in the country. The newly launched Vivo Y21A sports a similar design to the recently launched handset, but comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is a successor to the company's Vivo Y20A handset that was launched in December 2020. Vivo Y21A features a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera, and runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y21A price, availability

A Vivo Y21A listing is live on the company's India website, revealing the specifications of the smartphone. Vivo Y21A will be available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options. At the time of publishing, Vivo was yet to publish pricing or availability details of the new Vivo Y21A smartphone on its website, with a single 4GB+64GB variant listed. We've reached out for details.

Vivo Y21A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21A runs on Android 11 with the company's Funtouch OS 11.1 running on top. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.51-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Vivo Y21A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Vivo also allows “expanding” the RAM on the smartphone by 1GB, utilising free inbuilt storage.

Vivo Y21A sports a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Vivo Y21A supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS on the connectivity front. The smartphone also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Sensors on Vivo Y21A include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a virtual gyroscope. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C. Vivo Y21A measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm and weighs 192grams.

