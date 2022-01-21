Technology News
Vivo Y21A With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Announced in India: Specifications

Vivo is yet to reveal pricing details of the new Vivo Y21A smartphone.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 January 2022 17:49 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y21A sports a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21A sports a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens
  • The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support
  • Vivo Y21A allows expanding the smartphone RAM utilising unused storage

Vivo Y21A has been announced in India, a week after the company launched its Vivo Y21e smartphone in the country. The newly launched Vivo Y21A sports a similar design to the recently launched handset, but comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC under the hood. The smartphone is a successor to the company's Vivo Y20A handset that was launched in December 2020. Vivo Y21A features a dual rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera, and runs on a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y21A price, availability

A Vivo Y21A listing is live on the company's India website, revealing the specifications of the smartphone. Vivo Y21A will be available in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options. At the time of publishing, Vivo was yet to publish pricing or availability details of the new Vivo Y21A smartphone on its website, with a single 4GB+64GB variant listed. We've reached out for details.

Vivo Y21A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y21A runs on Android 11 with the company's Funtouch OS 11.1 running on top. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.51-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Vivo Y21A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. Vivo also allows “expanding” the RAM on the smartphone by 1GB, utilising free inbuilt storage.

Vivo Y21A sports a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. Vivo Y21A supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, and GPS on the connectivity front. The smartphone also supports expandable storage via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Sensors on Vivo Y21A include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and a virtual gyroscope. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging over USB Type-C. Vivo Y21A measures 164.26×76.08×8.00mm and weighs 192grams.

Vivo Y21A

Vivo Y21A

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
