Vivo Y21 With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Goes Official Ahead of Launch

Vivo Y21 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 August 2021 11:10 IST
Vivo Y21 is priced in India at Rs. 15,490

Highlights
  • Vivo Y21 comes in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue options
  • Vivo Y21 packs 4GB RAM, 128GB storage options
  • Vivo Y21 runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1

Vivo Y21 has gone official in the Indian market. The phone is listed on a leading e-commerce site and is on sale already. The phone is seen to feature a waterdrop-style notch display and have a rectangular-shaped module at the back. It packs a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and packs a 5,000mAh battery. The Vivo Y21 runs on Android 11 software and has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y21 price in India, sale

The new Vivo Y21 is priced in India at Rs. 15,490 for the 4GB + 128GB variant as per its Amazon India listing, where it is already on sale in Diamond Glow and Midnight Blue colour options. Offers on the e-commerce site include no-cost EMI and exchange discount. When we reached out to the company for confirmation of Vivo Y21 India launch details, we were told more information would be shared when the phone was officially launched in the country.

Vivo Y21 specifications

On the specifications front, the Vivo Y21 runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11.1. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. It packs 4GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The storage can be expanded further to increase the capacity up to 512GB using a microSD card slot.

There is a dual camera setup at the back of the Vivo Y21 and it features a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch.

There is a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options on the Vivo Y21 include a USB Type-C port, dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano), 4G, and more. The dimensions measure at 164x76x8mm and the phone weighs at 182 grams. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y21

Vivo Y21

Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y21, Vivo Y21 Price in India, Vivo Y21 Specifications, Vivo
Tasneem Akolawala
