Vivo Y21 Gets Bluetooth SIG Certification, Specifications Still a Mystery

Vivo is believed to be getting ready to launch a new phone in its Y-series that might go by the name Vivo Y21. The phone was recently spotted on the Global Certification Forum (GCF) database with the model number V1926 as well as the model name ‘Vivo Y21'. The same phone has now received the Bluetooth SIG certification. Interestingly, this appears to be a refreshed model of the Vivo Y21 that was launched a few years ago packing entry-level specifications and a design that looks way outdated by today's standards.

The Bluetooth SIG listing of the Vivo Y21 only mentions its model number as V1926, while the device name appears on the GCF database as Vivo Y21. The Bluetooth SIG listing went live on February 18, and the only detail it suggests about the phone is that the Vivo Y21 supports Bluetooth 5.0 standard. As for the GCF listing, it mentions that the Vivo Y21 will support Cat.6 LTE (4G TDD + 4G FDD), 3G UMTS, and 2G cellular network connectivity standards. So far, we are yet to come across leaks that could shed some light on the internal hardware and design of Vivo's upcoming Y-series smartphone.

To recall, the last Y-series smartphone launched by Vivo in India was the Vivo Y11 (2019) priced at Rs. 8,990. It features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. The Vivo offering is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. The phone's dual rear camera setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while selfies are handled by an 8-megapixel camera. The whole thing is kept running by a 5,000mAh battery. Going by the naming convention, it appears that the Vivo Y21 will offer more powerful hardware and will thus be pricier than the Vivo Y11 (2020) upon its launch.