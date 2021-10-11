Vivo Y20T was launched in India on Monday, and the Vivo Y series smartphone features the Chinese company's Extended RAM 2.0 technology that essentially borrows up to 1GB of the phone's inbuilt storage for RAM functions. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in two colours and a single configuration. The handset features an AI triple rear camera setup, a large battery and supports fast charging.

Vivo Y20T price in India, availability

The Vivo Y20T is priced at Rs. 15,490 for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colours. The phone is available for purchase via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and all partner retail stores.

Vivo is also offering No cost EMI up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv (Additional upto Rs 500 Cashback) on e-store. Other online offers include six-month no-cost exchange on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq.

Vivo Y20T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20T runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo FullView display with a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 6GB of RAM and 1GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. For gaming enthusiasts, the Vivo Y20T comes with Multi Turbo 5.0 along with Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and Game Picture-in-Picture.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the notch on the Vivo Y20T houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/1.8 aperture. The front camera comes with Aura Screen Light along with Portrait Mode.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

