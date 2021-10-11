Technology News
loading
Vivo Y20T With Extended RAM 2.0, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y20T is priced at Rs. 15,490 and packs a 5,000mAh battery

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 11 October 2021 16:04 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y20T comes in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20T comes with 18W Fast Charge technology
  • The phone has Multi Turbo 5.0 for gaming
  • Vivo Y20T is available on offline and online channels

Vivo Y20T was launched in India on Monday, and the Vivo Y series smartphone features the Chinese company's Extended RAM 2.0 technology that essentially borrows up to 1GB of the phone's inbuilt storage for RAM functions. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is offered in two colours and a single configuration. The handset features an AI triple rear camera setup, a large battery and supports fast charging.

Vivo Y20T price in India, availability

The Vivo Y20T is priced at Rs. 15,490 for the sole 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model. It is offered in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colours. The phone is available for purchase via Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store, and all partner retail stores.

Vivo is also offering No cost EMI up to 12 months with Bajaj Finserv (Additional upto Rs 500 Cashback) on e-store. Other online offers include six-month no-cost exchange on ecommerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Tata Cliq.

Vivo Y20T specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20T runs Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) Halo FullView display with a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 with 6GB of RAM and 1GB of extended RAM. It also comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) via a dedicated slot. For gaming enthusiasts, the Vivo Y20T comes with Multi Turbo 5.0 along with Ultra Game Mode, Esports Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and Game Picture-in-Picture.

For photos and videos, the phone packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, the notch on the Vivo Y20T houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter that has an f/1.8 aperture. The front camera comes with Aura Screen Light along with Portrait Mode.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. In terms of dimensions, it measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y20T

Vivo Y20T

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1,600 pixels
Comments

Vivo Y20T, Vivo Y20T Price in India, Vivo Y20T Specifications, Vivo
Sourabh Kulesh
Dream11 Suspends Operations in Karnataka After Complaint of Gambling Law Violation
Comment
