Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y20s G is launched in a sole 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 April 2021 15:09 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo Philippines

Vivo Y20s G has the same specifications and design as Vivo Y20G

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20s G is launched in two colour options
  • The smartphone features a 6.51-inch display
  • Vivo Y20s G packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Vivo Y20s G has been launched in the Philippines. The smartphone is a rebranded version of the Vivo Y20G that was launched in India in January this year, which means that both of them have the same specifications and design. The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 13-megapixel primary shooter. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The smartphone has a waterdrop-style notch on the display and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo Y20s G price, availability

As per the Vivo Philippines website, Vivo Y20s G is priced at PHP 9,999 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the lone 6GB + 128GB storage variant. In India, Vivo Y20G was launched at Rs. 14,990. The Vivo Y20s G is available via the company website, as well as leading e-commerce websites including Lazada and Shopee. The smartphone is offered in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options. There's no word from the company on the new phone's global availability.

Vivo Y20s G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20s G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. The smartphone features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. Vivo Y20s G comes with 128GB of onboard storage and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

In the optics department, Vivo Y20s G sports a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. It is complemented by a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/1.8 lens at the front. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
