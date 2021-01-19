Technology News
Vivo Y20G With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y20G comes with a price tag of Rs. 14,990.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 19 January 2021 14:32 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y20G features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20G comes in two distinct colour options
  • The Vivo phone has a single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant
  • Vivo Y20G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging

Vivo Y20G has been launched in India as the company's latest model in the Y-series following the recent launches of the Vivo Y12s, Vivo Y51A, and Vivo Y20A. The new Vivo phone comes with triple rear cameras as well as MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. The smartphone has a waterdrop-style display notch and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Vivo Y20G gets slight changes over Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i, and Vivo Y20A.

Vivo Y20G price in India

The Vivo Y20G price in India has been set at Rs. 14,990 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options and will be available for purchase starting today through Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-Store, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and across all major offline retail stores in the country.

To give some perspective, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i were launched in India in August priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option, respectively. The Vivo Y20A debuted at Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB RAM + 64GB storage model last month.

Vivo Y20G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top, and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video chats, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y20G comes with 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y20G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y20G

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
