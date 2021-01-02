Technology News
Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y20A carries a price tag of Rs. 11,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 2 January 2021 12:08 IST
Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Cameras Goes on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y20A was launched in India earlier this week as a watered-down variant of Vivo Y20

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20A comes in two colour options
  • The phone is available through Vivo India online store
  • Vivo Y20A packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports reverse charging

Vivo Y20A is now on sale in India. The smartphone was launched in the country earlier this week as a watered down variant of the Vivo Y20. It comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and features triple rear cameras. The Vivo Y20A also offers the latest software experience. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y20A include a 5,000mAh battery and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone also comes in two distinct colour options to choose from and supports reverse charging.

Vivo Y20A price in India, sale details

Vivo Y20A price is set at Rs. 11,490 in India for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dawn White and Nebula Blue colours and is available for purchase through the Vivo India online store. It is also likely to go on sale through major e-commerce sites and offline retailers soon.

The Vivo India store offers exchange discount and no-cost EMI options on the purchase of Vivo Y20A.

Vivo Y20A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20A runs on Android 11 with FuntouchOS 11 on top. The phone comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, you'll get an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel portrait sensor with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

In terms of storage, Vivo Y20A has just the 64GB option that supports expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. There is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging and reverse charging. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20A

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
