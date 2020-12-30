Technology News
loading
Vivo Y20A With Triple Rear Camera Setup, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y20A is priced at Rs. 11,490 in India for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage model.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 December 2020 17:37 IST
Vivo Y20A has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board

Vivo Y20A has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20A comes in Nebula Blue and Dawn White colour options
  • The phone will go on sale from January 2
  • Vivo Y20A will be available via offline and online partners

Vivo Y20A has been launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone comes with a 6.51-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. Vivo Y20A has been unveiled in two colour finishes and its sale is set to begin on January 2. The battery life on Vivo Y20A is claimed by the company to last for more than 17 hours of HD movie streaming online, and more than 10 hours of gaming.

Vivo Y20A price in India, availability

Vivo Y20A is priced at Rs. 11,490 in India for the lone 3GB + 64GB storage model. It will come in two colour options – Nebula Blue and Dawn White. The Vivo phone will be available across mainline partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other major e-commerce websites starting January 2.

Vivo Y20A specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20A runs on Android 11-based FunTouch OS 11. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display and is powered by the Snapdragon 439 SoC. There's 3GB RAM on board, along with 64GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Vivo Y20A has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel bokeh lens with f/2.4 aperture, and another 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2,4 aperture. At the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture.

There's a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support on Vivo Y20A. The company claims that the phone can last for more than 17 hours of online HD Movie streaming and more than 10 hours of gaming. The handset features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on board. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 4.2, Micro-USB port, GPS, FM Radio, and more.

Vivo Y20A

Vivo Y20A

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Comment
 
 

