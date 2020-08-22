Technology News
Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications Leaked, Snapdragon 460 SoC and 5,000mAh Battery Tipped

Vivo Y20 was earlier reportedly spotted in a Geekbench listing, hinting at Snapdragon 460 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 August 2020 17:36 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i are said to feature triple rear camera setups

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20 may support 18W fast charging
  • Vivo Y20i may come with 3GB of RAM
  • Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i are said to carry the Snapdragon 460 SoC

Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i alleged specifications have leaked through marketing material, shared by a known tipster on Twitter. The two phones seem to be powered by the Snapdragon 460 SoC and carry mostly the same specifications, except for the RAM, colour options, and charging speed. Recently, a Vivo phone with model number V2027 was spotted on the Indonesian certification database and Geekbench website, also suggesting the Snapdragon 460 SoC. As of now, Vivo has not shared any official information on the Vivo Y20 series.

Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications (expected)

From the image of the alleged marketing material shared on Twitter by known tipster Mukul Sharma, it can be seen that the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i will run on Funtouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. The phones are said to feature 6.51-inch Halo FullView displays. The processor, as mentioned earlier, is listed as the Snapdragon 460 and while the Vivo Y20 specifications show 4GB RAM, the Vivo Y20i is listed with 3GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the two phones are said to come with triple rear camera setups that will include a 13-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel portrait camera. On the front, the phones are rumoured to come with an 8-megapixel shooter that is housed in a notch.

The Vivo Y20 and the Vivo Y20i are expected to come with 5,000mAh batteries. The charging speed is different on the two phones with the Vivo Y20 supporting 18W fast charging and the Vivo Y20 supporting “Normal Charging.” Both phones are said to come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Lastly, while the Vivo Y20 is listed with Obsidian Black and Dawn White colour options, the Vivo Y20i replaces the Obsidian Black with Nebula Blue and retains the Dawn White option.

Vivo is yet to confirm these specifications, so take these with a pinch of salt. Also, there is no mention of a release date or pricing for the two phones.

Is Nord the iPhone SE of the OnePlus world? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

