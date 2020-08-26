Vivo V20 and Vivo Y20i phones have been launched in India with Snapdragon 460 SoC and triple camera setup at the back. The two phones have very few differences, with the main one being the RAM on the two phones. The Vivo Y20 packs 4GB of RAM, whereas the Vivo Y20i packs 3GB of RAM. The two phones are also available in two colour options only. The Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i phones pack a large 5,000mAh battery and offer a 13-megapixel main camera at the back.

Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i price in India, sale date

The Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the single 4GB + 64GB storage model in India. The phone has launched in two colour options - Obsidian Black and Dawn White. It will be available for purchase via all partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other major ecommerce websites starting August 28.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y20i is priced at Rs. 11,490 for the 3GB + 64GB storage model in India. The phone comes in two different colour options – Dawn White and Nebula Blue. The Vivo Y20i will be available on sale starting September 3 via all partner retail stores, Vivo India e-store, and other major ecommerce websites.

Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20i specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i phones support dual-SIM connectivity and run on FunTouch OS 10.5, based on Android. The handsets feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The Vivo Y20 packs 4GB of RAM, whereas the Vivo Y20i comes with 3GB of RAM. Internal storage on both the phones is at 64GB.

Vivo Y20i packs 3GB of RAM

Coming to optics, the Vivo Y20 and Vivo Y20i come with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel main shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and two additional 2-megapixel shooters with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phones have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture. Camera modes include portrait, photo, video, panorama, live photo, slo-mo, and professional.

The phones pack a large 5,000mAh battery inside, and the Vivo Y20 also supports 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the two phones include Micro-USB port, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. Both the handsets have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phones measure at 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weigh 192.3 grams.

