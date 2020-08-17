Technology News
Vivo Y20 With Model Number V2027 Reportedly Spotted on Indonesian Certification Database, Geekbench

Vivo Y20 was reportedly seen on Geekbench last month.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 August 2020 12:14 IST
The alleged Vivo Y20 is claimed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon processor.

Highlights
  • The alleged Vivo Y20 may have Snapdragon 460 SoC
  • The phone has reportedly been spotted on Geekbench
  • The Vivo Y20 is likely a successor of Vivo Y19

Vivo Y20 has reportedly got a certification from an Indonesian authority, and it may be launched soon. According to a report, a phone with model number V2027 has been listed as the Vivo Y20 on the Indonesian certification database. A phone with the same model number was reportedly spotted on Geekbench earlier. The alleged Vivo Y20 is the successor of the Vivo Y19 that was launched in November last year. Just like the Vivo Y19, the reported Vivo Y20 could also be launched as an affordable smartphone in India.

According to a report by dealntech, a smartphone carrying a model number V2027 has been spotted on Indonesia's certification database. The listing, which does reveal any key detail, says that the phone will be called Vivo Y20. A handset with the same model number was listed on Geekbench. It managed to score 252 points in single-core and 1,239 points in multi-core tests.

The Geekbench listing revealed that the V2027 model phone that is thought to be the Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10 and is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. The codename of the motherboard is ‘Bengal'. The publication claims that it accessed the source codes of V2027's benchmark listing, and found out that the SoC under the hood of the phone with model number V2027 is Qualcomm Snapdragon 460.

Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 460 SoC in January this year, and announced that the handsets based on this mobile platform are slated to arrive by the end of this year. This means that the alleged Vivo Y20 may debut in the coming four months. Other specifications of the alleged Vivo Y20 are still not known to the public. The Vivo Y19 was launched in the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at a price of Rs. 13,990 in India.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Vivo Y20, Vivo, V2027, Vivo V2027, Vivo Y20 specifications
