Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo Y20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and now comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 17 September 2020 14:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications

Vivo Y20 Purist Blue colour will be available in both configurations

Highlights
  • Vivo Y20 6GB RAM variant launched in India
  • It is priced at Rs. 13,990
  • Vivo Y20 6GB RAM variant comes in Purist Blue and Obsidian Black colours

Vivo Y20 has gotten a new variant with 6GB RAM. This variant will be available in a new Purist Blue colour option, along with the Obsidian Black. The Vivo Y20 now has two RAM and storage configurations as it was launched with a single 4GB + 64GB option last month. This 4GB + 64GB option is now available in three colours, Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and the new Purist Blue. The new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Y20 will go on sale from next week.

Vivo Y20 6GB + 64GB model price in India, availability

The Vivo Y20 model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,990 and will go on sale starting September 24 via Vivo offline partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major ecommerce websites. This variant of the Vivo Y20 is available in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs. 12,990 and is available in Dawn White, Obsidian Black, and Purist Blue colour options.

Vivo Y20 6GB + 64GB model specifications

The specifications for this variant are the same, except of course, for the RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20 runs FunTouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. The phone feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Coming to optics, the Vivo Y20 comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel shooters with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y20 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Vivo Y20 measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192.3 grams.

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20

Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo, Vivo Y20, Vivo Y20 6GB RAM, Vivo Y20 6GB RAM price in India, Vivo Y20 6GB RAM specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Play Store Rules Updated to Ban Stalkerware Apps That Track Others Without Consent

Related Stories

Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Titan Launches Five New Watches With Contactless Payment Feature in India
  2. 7 Incredible iOS 14 Features for India That You Can Use Right Now
  3. Poco X3 Price in India Tipped, Rumoured to Launch on September 22
  4. Realme Narzo 20 Series Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. GoPro Hero 9 Black Launched With 5K Video Recording, Front Colour Display
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Temporarily Slashed By Rs. 9,000 For a Week
  7. Five Unannounced OnePlus Phones Spotted on Company Site: Tipster
  8. Poco X3 India Launch Set for September 22: All Details
  9. PS5, PS5 Digital Edition Price and Release Date Announced
  10. OnePlus Nord N10 5G Tipped to Be in the Works, Price and Specifications Leak
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y20 Gets 6GB + 64GB Variant and New Purist Blue Colour: Price in India, Specifications
  2. Google Play Store Rules Updated to Ban Stalkerware Apps That Track Others Without Consent
  3. PS5 Size, Weight Revealed: Here’s How It Compares to Xbox Series X
  4. Vivo V20, Vivo V20 SE, Vivo V20 Pro Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Realme 7i With Snapdragon 662 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Price Temporarily Slashed By Rs. 9,000 For a Week: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Facebook Plans Ray-Ban Smart Glasses as It Eyes AR
  8. Samsung Galaxy A52 to Pack 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup: Report
  9. Oppo F21 Pro Said to Launch in India Before Diwali, Glass Back Expected
  10. iOS 14 Accelerated Rollout Threatens App Glitches, Frustrates Apple Developers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com