Vivo Y20 has gotten a new variant with 6GB RAM. This variant will be available in a new Purist Blue colour option, along with the Obsidian Black. The Vivo Y20 now has two RAM and storage configurations as it was launched with a single 4GB + 64GB option last month. This 4GB + 64GB option is now available in three colours, Obsidian Black, Dawn White, and the new Purist Blue. The new 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant of the Vivo Y20 will go on sale from next week.

Vivo Y20 6GB + 64GB model price in India, availability

The Vivo Y20 model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs. 13,990 and will go on sale starting September 24 via Vivo offline partner retail stores, Vivo India E-store, and other major ecommerce websites. This variant of the Vivo Y20 is available in Obsidian Black and Purist Blue colour options.

The 4GB + 64GB variant of the Vivo Y20 is priced at Rs. 12,990 and is available in Dawn White, Obsidian Black, and Purist Blue colour options.

Vivo Y20 6GB + 64GB model specifications

The specifications for this variant are the same, except of course, for the RAM. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y20 runs FunTouch OS 10.5, based on Android 10. The phone feature a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor with 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

Coming to optics, the Vivo Y20 comes with a triple rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and two 2-megapixel shooters with f/2.4 aperture. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture.

The Vivo Y20 is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, USB OTG, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and e-compass. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. The Vivo Y20 measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192.3 grams.

