Vivo Y20 (2021) has been launched in Malaysia as a budget-friendly smartphone with impressive specifications. It is a refreshed version of the Vivo Y20 that was launched in August this year. Vivo Y20 (2021) is powered by an octa-core processor and features a triple rear camera setup. There are relatively thick bezels all around but that's to be expected from a budget-friendly smartphone. The selfie shooter on Vivo Y20 (2021) is housed in a tiny notch. The phone is offered in two colour options, but if is offered in just one RAM and storage configuration.

Vivo Y20 (2021) price

Vivo Y20 (2021) is priced at MYR 599 (roughly Rs. 10,900) in Malaysia as per the official website. The phone is offered in two colour options – Dawn White and Nebula Blue. As of now, Vivo has not shared details on international availability for Vivo Y20 (2021).

Vivo Y20 (2021) specifications

Vivo Y20 (2021) runs on Funtouch OS 11, based on Android 11. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a notch for the selfie camera. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, Vivo Y20 (2021) is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel tertiary shooter with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera that has f/1.8 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y20 (2021) include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Glonass, 4G, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, e-compass, and there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Vivo Y20 (2021) is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging. The phone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 192 grams.

