Vivo Y1s With Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y1s is priced in the country at Rs. 7,990.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 26 November 2020 10:53 IST
Vivo Y1s comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery
  • The phone has a 3.5mm audio jack, Micro USB port
  • Vivo Y1s is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s has been quietly launched in India as the latest smartphone offering from the company. The phone is listed on the company site and its key specifications include Android 10 software, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 13-megapixel rear camera, and a 4,030mAh battery. The Vivo Y1s is positioned as an entry-level handset and is priced under the Rs. 10,000 bracket. It has been made available in two colour options in India. Vivo has also teased the arrival of the Vivo V20 Pro in India as ‘coming soon'.

Vivo Y1s price in India, sale

Vivo Y1s has been listed on the official site, but the pricing has not been announced. However, Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom has confirmed that the phone is priced in India at Rs. 7,990 for the lone 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. It has been made available in two colours – Aurora Blue and Olive Black. The Vivo Y1s comes with a Jio lock-in offer that provides users with perks like Rs. 4,550 worth of benefits. There's also 90-day Shemaroo OTT subscription, and one-time screen replacement through OneAssist.

Vivo Y1s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y1s runs on FunTouch OS 10.5 based on Android 10 and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) LCD with 88.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 MT6765 SoC paired with 2GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be 32GB with the option to expand it using a microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for the optics, the Vivo Y1s has a 13-megapixel rear camera with a f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel front camera with a f/1.8 aperture. The selfie camera sits inside a waterdrop-style notch on the top bezel of the display. The Vivo Y1s supports rear flash, and has modes like beauty and time-lapse.

Vivo Y1s packs a 4,030mAh battery and connectivity options include 2.4G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, Micro USB port, GPS, USB OTG, FM Rasio, 3.5mm audio jack, and more. The dimensions of the phone are listed to be at 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and it weighs 161 grams. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, and virtual gyroscope. The Vivo Y1s supports Face Unlock and comes with system-wide dark mode.

Which is the best TV under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y1s

Vivo Y1s

Display 6.22-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
