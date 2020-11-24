Technology News
loading

Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo Y1s is already listed in Cambodia with a price tag of $109 (roughly Rs. 8,100).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 24 November 2020 18:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications

Vivo Y1s comes an entry-level hardware that includes a waterdrop-style display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y1s is said to take on Samsung Galaxy M01 and Oppo A1k in India
  • The phone is already listed on the company’s global site
  • Vivo Y1s is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 SoC

Vivo Y1s is set to launch in India soon according to a report. The new smartphone, which is already available in some global markets, will be the company's latest model in the Vivo Y series that is targeted at young smartphone customers. The Vivo Y1s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo phone also packs a 4,030mAh battery. Unlike some of the recent smartphones by the company, including the Vivo V20 and V20 SE, that come with compelling specifications and are available in mid-range segment, the Vivo Y1s is likely to come as a budget option with an entry-level hardware.

Citing people familiar with the development in the retail chain, MySmartPrice reports that Vivo is gearing up the launch of the Vivo Y1s in India. The new smartphone is said to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M01 and Oppo A1k.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo for clarity on the launch and will update this space when the company responds.

Vivo Y1s price in India (expected)

Vivo Y1s price in India is yet to be announced. However, the phone is already listed in Cambodia with a price tag of $109 (roughly Rs. 8,100) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It's likely to be available for purchase in the Indian market with a similar pricing. Moreover, the phone is listed in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour options.

Vivo Y1s specifications

The official listing on the Vivo Cambodia website also reveals some of the key specifications of the Vivo Y1s. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. Its listing on the global Vivo site, however, shows a 3GB RAM option as well. The Vivo Y1s features a single, 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The front-facing camera sensor is paired with an f/1.8 lens.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Y1s comes with 32GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a list of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y1s comes with the 4,030mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and weighs 161 grams.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y1s

Vivo Y1s

Display 6.22-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4030mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y1s price in India, Vivo Y1s specifications, Vivo Y1s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000
Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google’s Task Mate App to Pay Users to Do Simple Tasks on Their Phones
  2. Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  3. Poco M3 Price Leaks Ahead of Launch Today
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  5. Motorola Nio Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 865 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Show Quad Camera; OnePlus 9 Details Also Leaked
  7. Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps in India
  8. Poco M3 Key Specifications, Design Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  9. Micromax In Note 1 Next Sale Will Start at 12 Noon on December 1
  10. Micromax In 1B First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Fit Wear OS Update to Start Rolling Out This Week With Improved Workout Tracking, Fresh Design
  2. Oppo F17, A15, A12, Reno 3 Pro Prices in India Slashed Permanently by Up to Rs. 2,000
  3. Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Vivo Y1s Said to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  5. Government Bans 43 More 'Chinese' Apps Including AliExpress, CamCard, Taobao Live
  6. OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T Get OxygenOS Updates in India With Fixes, Improvements
  7. Tooter ‘Swadeshi’ Social Media Platform Modelled After Twitter Surfaces
  8. Xiaomi Rides Smartphone Shipment Surge to Post 19-Percent Jump in Profit
  9. Google Search Will Start Considering Past Searches to Suggest Relevant Queries on Top
  10. Steam Gets PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Support With LED, Trackpad, Rumble, Gyro Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com