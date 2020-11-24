Vivo Y1s is set to launch in India soon according to a report. The new smartphone, which is already available in some global markets, will be the company's latest model in the Vivo Y series that is targeted at young smartphone customers. The Vivo Y1s comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and features a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo phone also packs a 4,030mAh battery. Unlike some of the recent smartphones by the company, including the Vivo V20 and V20 SE, that come with compelling specifications and are available in mid-range segment, the Vivo Y1s is likely to come as a budget option with an entry-level hardware.

Citing people familiar with the development in the retail chain, MySmartPrice reports that Vivo is gearing up the launch of the Vivo Y1s in India. The new smartphone is said to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M01 and Oppo A1k.

Vivo Y1s price in India (expected)

Vivo Y1s price in India is yet to be announced. However, the phone is already listed in Cambodia with a price tag of $109 (roughly Rs. 8,100) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. It's likely to be available for purchase in the Indian market with a similar pricing. Moreover, the phone is listed in Aurora Blue and Olive Black colour options.

Vivo Y1s specifications

The official listing on the Vivo Cambodia website also reveals some of the key specifications of the Vivo Y1s. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 on top and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM. Its listing on the global Vivo site, however, shows a 3GB RAM option as well. The Vivo Y1s features a single, 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.2 lens. For selfies, there is a 5-megapixel camera sensor at the front. The front-facing camera sensor is paired with an f/1.8 lens.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Y1s comes with 32GB of onboard storage along with microSD card support. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also comes with a list of sensors that includes an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y1s comes with the 4,030mAh battery. Besides, the phone measures 155.11x75.09x8.28mm and weighs 161 grams.

