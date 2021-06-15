Technology News
Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM Variant Launched in India; Vivo Y1s 2GB Model, Vivo Y12s Price Hiked

Vivo Y1s 3GB variant price in India has been set at Rs. 9,490.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 15 June 2021
Photo Credit: Vivo India

Vivo Y1s 3GB variant comes with the same 32GB of onboard storage that is also available on its 2GB model

Highlights
  • Vivo Y1s 3GB variant features two distinct colour options
  • The new Vivo phone is available for purchase through various channels
  • Vivo Y1s 2GB model and Vivo Y12s have received a price hike of Rs. 500

Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM variant was launched in India on Tuesday, and it will sit alongside the existing 2GB option. The new model comes in two distinct colour options and has 32GB of onboard storage. In addition to the new Vivo Y1s variant, the Chinese company has hiked the prices of the Vivo Y1s 2GB RAM model and the Vivo Y12s. The increased prices are applicable through both online and offline channels in the country. The Vivo Y1s in 2GB RAM option was launched in November, while the Vivo Y12s debuted in January.

Vivo Y1s 3GB price in India

The Vivo Y1s 3GB variant carries a price tag of Rs. 9,490. The smartphone comes in Aurora Blue and Olive Black and is available for purchase through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, Vivo India E-store, and Bajaj EMI Store. It is also on sale through some offline retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y1s, Vivo Y12s price hiked

Alongside the Vivo Y1s 3GB RAM variant, the Vivo Y1s 2GB RAM model and the Vivo Y12s have received a price hike of Rs. 500 in the country. The Vivo Y1s 2GB variant is available at Rs. 8,490, up from the earlier Rs. 7,990 price tag. Similarly, the Vivo Y12s price has been increased to Rs. 10,490 from Rs. 9,990.

The increased prices of the Vivo Y1s 2GB RAM variant and Vivo Y12s reflect on online marketplaces including Amazon and Flipkart.

Vivo Y1s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y1s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 and features a 6.22-inch HD+ (720x1,520 pixels) display. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, along with up to 3GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of onboard storage as standard, with support for expansion via microSD card (up to 256GB).

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y1s has a single, 13-megapixel camera sensor at the back, with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor available at the front.

The Vivo Y1s has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone also packs a 4,030mAh battery and weighs 161 grams.

Vivo Y12s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12s runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display. It has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. There is also 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. There is a dual rear camera setup that has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

vivo y12s image Vivo Y12s

Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display
Photo Credit: Vivo India

 

Vivo has provided an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, with an f/1.8 lens.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y12s include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also comes with sensors such as an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y12s packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging. It measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 191 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Jagmeet Singh
Hyundai, GM Serious About 'Flying Car' Efforts; May Bring Air Taxis as Soon as 2025
