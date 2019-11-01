Vivo Y19 has been launched in Thailand, and the phone seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo U3. The phone is seen to sport a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 675 SoC present on the U3, but everything else seems to be the same. The Vivo Y19 has a triple rear camera setup at the back, a waterdrop-style notch, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient back panel finish. Vivo Y19's other big USP is the large 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y19 price, availability

Vivo Y19 price is Thailand is set at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 16,400), and it is up for pre-order on the Lazada retail site. The phone will be made available in Magnetic Black and Spring White gradient finishes, and go on sale from November 5.

Vivo Y19 specifications

As mentioned, the Vivo Y19 specifications match with the Vivo U3 smartphone launched in China last month. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y19 runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Instead of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Vivo Y19 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The phone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

As for the triple rear camera setup on the Vivo Y19, it consists of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style notch for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y19 also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone also supports face unlock, but it features a Micro-USB port for charging and file transfer, instead of the modern USB Type-C port. It measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm, and weighs 193 grams. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, and more.