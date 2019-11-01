Technology News
loading

Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19 has a 5,000mAh battery.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 18:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y19 comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y19 seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo U3
  • The phone is powered by a different MediaTek chipset though
  • Vivo Y19 has a 6.53-inch display, a waterdrop-style notch

Vivo Y19 has been launched in Thailand, and the phone seems to be a rebranded version of the Vivo U3. The phone is seen to sport a MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, instead of the Snapdragon 675 SoC present on the U3, but everything else seems to be the same. The Vivo Y19 has a triple rear camera setup at the back, a waterdrop-style notch, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient back panel finish. Vivo Y19's other big USP is the large 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y19 price, availability

Vivo Y19 price is Thailand is set at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 16,400), and it is up for pre-order on the Lazada retail site. The phone will be made available in Magnetic Black and Spring White gradient finishes, and go on sale from November 5.

Vivo Y19 specifications

As mentioned, the Vivo Y19 specifications match with the Vivo U3 smartphone launched in China last month. The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y19 runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS 9 custom skin on top. It features a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Instead of the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC, the Vivo Y19 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 SoC. The phone offers up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

As for the triple rear camera setup on the Vivo Y19, it consists of a 16-megapixel main camera with f/1.78 aperture, paired with an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 aperture, housed in a waterdrop-style notch for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo Y19 also comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charging and features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone also supports face unlock, but it features a Micro-USB port for charging and file transfer, instead of the modern USB Type-C port. It measures 162.15x76.47x8.89mm, and weighs 193 grams. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, USB OTG, FM radio, and more.

Vivo Y19

Vivo Y19

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P65
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera16-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y19, Vivo Y19 Price, Vivo Y19 Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y19 Features
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina
Global Smartphone Shipments Grew for First Time in Two Years in Q3 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple TV+ Now Live: Here's How to Get It Free for a Year
  2. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  3. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  4. Google Maps Gets an Incognito Mode on Android
  5. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  6. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
  7. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  8. Redmi 7 Gets MIUI 11 Stable Update in India With October Security Patch
  9. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  10. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
#Latest Stories
  1. Global Smartphone Shipments Grew for First Time in Two Years in Q3 2019: Canalys, Strategy Analytics
  2. Vivo Y19 With Helio P65 SoC, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. 16-Inch MacBook Pro Touch ID Layout Leaked via macOS 10.15.1 Catalina
  4. Jio Rs. 444, Rs. 555 Prepaid Plans Available With Up to Rs. 50 Discount: How to Avail
  5. Apple TV+ Debuts: Here's the Full Launch Lineup
  6. Samsung W20 5G Foldable Smartphone Launching in November, China Telecom Reveals
  7. WhatsApp Hack: Government Said to Be Concerned Over Non-Disclosure of Breach in Past Meetings
  8. Apple TV+ Live Now: How to Get It Free for 1 Year
  9. Realme 3 Pro Starts Receiving Dark Mode, October Security Patch Update
  10. WhatsApp Responds to Government Statement, Says Committed to Protection of User Messages
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.