Vivo Y19 has been launched in India. The Vivo phone, which was originally launched in Thailand earlier this month, is initially on sale through offline retailers in the country. The smartphone carries a waterdrop-style display notch and a triple rear camera setup. The Vivo Y19 also sports a gradient back finish. Further, the phone -- just like many other budget models -- comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and has Vivo's branding at the back. The Vivo Y19 is also available in China but as the Vivo Y5s.

Vivo Y19 price in India, launch offers

The Vivo Y19 price in India is set at Rs. 13,990 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone is available for purchase through various offline retailers in the country in Magnetic Black and Spring White colour options. Furthermore, it will go on sale through online platforms including Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, and Tata Cliq starting from Wednesday, November 20.

Launch offers on the Vivo Y19 include a five percent cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards and 10 percent cashback on HDB paper finance by credit card down-payment. Further, Vivo has announced zero down-payment scheme available through Bajaj Finance and HDFC Paper Finance. The handset also comes with no-cost EMI options for up to 12 months. Moreover, there are benefits worth Rs. 6,000 from Reliance Jio.

To recall, the Vivo Y19 was launched in Thailand at THB 6,999 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It also recently reached the China market as the Vivo Y5s with a price tag of CNY 1,498 (roughly Rs. 15,300) for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

Vivo Y19 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y19 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.2 on top and sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Halo FullView display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P65 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The phone also comes preloaded with an Ultra Game Mode to enhance gaming experiences.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup of the Vivo Y19 includes a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.78 lens, along with an 8-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y19 has 128GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and Micro-USB 2.0. The phone also packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W Dual-Engine fast charging.

Besides, the Vivo Y19 measures 162.15×76.47×8.89mm and weighs 193 grams.