Vivo Y17 Full Specifications Leaked Online, Retail Box Tips Design Details

, 17 April 2019
Photo Credit: SlashLeaks

Vivo Y17 alleged retail box image has surfaced online

Vivo Y17 is tipped to pack 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras

The phone is seen to sport waterdrop-style notch

Vivo Y17 is said to be coming with a 6.35-inch HD+ display, Android Pie

Vivo is working on a new smartphone called Vivo Y17. The phone's full specifications and retail box image have now surfaced online, leaving very little to the imagination. The Vivo Y17 is said to be coming with a 5,000mAh battery, an octa-core processor, and an AI triple camera setup. The alleged retail box reveals that the phone will have a waterdrop-style notch and the three sensors at the back will be aligned vertically. The Vivo Y17 is listed to run on FunTouch OS 9 based on Android Pie.

An alleged retail box image of the Vivo Y17 has surfaced on SlashLeaks, and it shows the phone sporting a waterdrop-style notch. At the back, the phone is shown with a triple rear camera setup aligned vertically, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back panel.

Instagram account GadgetFight.id has also leaked a poster revealing the specifications of the Vivo Y17. The phone is tipped to run on FunTouch OS 9 based on Android Pie, and features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x 1544 pixels) display. It is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 128GB.

Optics at the back reportedly include one 13-megapixel sensor, another 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Up front, there is said to be a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. Additionally, the phone is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery, and connectivity options will include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, FM, and USB-OTG.

Further, the phone will come with an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, and virtual gyroscope. The Vivo Y17 dimensions are at 159.43x76.77x8.92mm, and it will weigh 190.5 grams. As of now, there is no word on price or when the Vivo Y17 will be made official.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Vivo Y17, Vivo Y17 Price, Vivo Y17 Specifications, Vivo Y17 Design, Vivo
