Vivo Y17 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India; Price, Specifications

Vivo Y17 will be sold via Vivo e-store, all major online retailers, and brick-and-mortar shops.

By | Updated: 27 April 2019 13:37 IST


The Vivo Y!7 comes in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y17 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC
  • The new Vivo phone sports a 20-megapixel selfie snapper
  • Vivo Y17 packs 4GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage

Vivo Y17 is here. Part of the Chinese smartphone maker's Y-series, the new Vivo Y17 packs a 6.53-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch, triple rear cameras, and octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. The Vivo Y17 packs a large 5,000mAh battery that comes with support for Dual-Engine fast charging technology. The latest Vivo offering also brings the Ultra Gaming Mode to provide a better gaming experience by intelligently allocating system resources, and it is accompanied by Dual Turbo mode for reducing frame drops.

Vivo Y17 price in India, launch offers, availability

The Vivo Y17 has been priced at Rs. 17,990. It will be offered in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple colour options. The new Vivo phone will be available from Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and the official Vivo e-store, alongside authorised retail stores across the country.

The company has also announced a host of offers for the new phone that will be available from online and retail outlets. The buyers, who purchase the Vivo Y17 from online stores, will get an additional exchange discount of Rs. 1,000, and can also avail no-cost EMI for up to 9 months.

The launch offers for offline purchases include 5 percent cashback on SBI credit and debit cards, 5 percent cashback on HDB paper finance by credit card down-payment, EMIs starting at Rs. 1,499, and no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months. There is also an exclusive offer for Jio subscribers who stand eligible for benefits worth Rs. 4,000, alongside 3TB of 4G data.

Vivo Y17 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y17 runs Funtouch OS 9 based on Android Pie, and sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 pixels) Halo FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch at the top. The latest Vivo phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz, ticking alongside 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Vivo Y17 comes equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel Super Wide Angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture, which supports features such as portrait mode, palm capture, and AI face beauty to name a few.

The Vivo Y17 comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage. The connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi (2.4+5.0 GHz), GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB 2.0 port. The phone also packs a large 5,000 battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging. The dimensions of the phone are 159.43×76.77×8.92mm and it tips the scales at 190.5 grams.

Comments

Vivo Y17

Vivo Y17

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P35
Front Camera20-megapixel
Resolution720x1544 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid Pie
Storage128GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh

Redmi Note 7
