Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms

Vivo Y17 was launched in 2019 with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 May 2021 16:29 IST
Vivo Y17 comes in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y17 will be receiving its second major OS update
  • There is no information on the changelog of the update
  • Vivo will conduct a broader rollout once no bugs are reported

Vivo Y17 is testing Android 11 update in India, the company confirmed on Twitter. Following the greyscale testing, the OS is expected to have a broader rollout once there are no reported bugs. Vivo Y17 was launched in India in April 2019 with Android 9 Pie-based Funtouch OS 9 out-of-the-box and subsequently received an Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10 update. As Vivo promises two years' worth of updates, the Android 11 update comes a little later than its two-year mark.

Replying to a tweet, Vivo confirmed that Vivo Y17 is receiving an Android 11 update in India. However, Vivo also mentioned that the update for the smartphone is currently undergoing greyscale testing and it should receive a broader rollout once no bugs are reported. The tweets were first spotted by PiunikaWeb.

There is no information available at the moment regarding the changelog of the update. There is also no information available regarding the firmware version or the size of the update for Vivo Y17.

Vivo Y17 specifications

Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a waterdrop notch. Vivo Y17 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

For optics, it sports a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is a 20-megapixel primary sensor for selfies and video calls. VIvo Y17 packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports Dual Engine fast charging.

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great battery life
  • Looks good
  • Lots of storage space
  • Useful features in Funtouch OS
  • Bad
  • Weak processor
  • Average display quality
  • Mediocre photo and video quality
Read detailed Vivo Y17 review
Display 6.35-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android Pie
Resolution 720x1544 pixels
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Vivo Y17 Undergoing Greyscale Testing for Android 11 in India, Company Confirms


 
 



