Vivo V17 is now official, after being leaked just a few days ago. The phone's big highlights are that it sports an AI triple camera setup, and supports 18W fast charging. It also packs a large 5,000mAh battery, a waterdrop-style notch, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well. The phone is listed on the company website in two colour options, and is going to be powered by the Helio P35 processor.

The Vivo Y17 price in India is not known at the moment, but we expect to know more details soon, now that the phone is listed on the company's official website. The phone is made available in Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple colour options, and availability details are also not known.

Vivo Y17 design, specifications

The Vivo Y17 is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. At the back, the phone is seen sporting a gradient metal finish, a triple lens setup aligned vertically, and a rear fingerprint scanner sitting at the back centre. The volume and power buttons sit on the right edge, and the 3.5mm audio jack, the microphone, the speaker grille, and the Micro-USB port sit at the bottom edge.

Coming to specifications, the Vivo Y17 runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 and supports dual-SIM slots. The phone features a 6.35-inch (720x1544 pixels) HD+ LCD display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and 89 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB.

The phone bears an AI-based triple camera setup at the back – with one 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture), another 8-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture), and a last 2-megapixel sensor (f/2.4 aperture). There is a rear flash that sits beneath all of those sensors and features include PDAF, time-lapse, HDR, AI Face Beauty, and super wide angle mode. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture, and features like gender detection, panorama, face beauty, live photo, HDR, portrait, AI face beauty, camera filters, and more.

The Vivo Y17 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging support. Connectivity options include dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Micro-USB with OTG, GPS, FM radio, and more. Sensors on board include fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Lastly, the Vivo Y17 measures at 159.43 x76.77 x8.92mm, and It weighs 190.5 grams.

