Vivo Y15A smartphone has been launched in the Philippines, alongside the Y15s that was unveiled in Singapore last week. Both smartphones feature similar specifications in terms of screen size, batteries and colour options. The primary difference is the RAM, storage and OS they run on. Both phones come with 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display screens, have 5,000mAh batteries and fingerprint sensors. The smartphones also come with Vivo's Multi-Turbo 3.0 technology and an extended RAM feature that utilises 1GB of idle storage as RAM to better performance. The Vivo Y15s has also been launched in Indonesia.

Vivo Y15A price, availability

The Vivo Y15A smartphone is available in Philippines in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours at a price of PHP 7999 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Vivo Y15s price, availability

The Vivo Y15s smartphone is available in Philippines in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours at a price of PHP 6999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is priced at IDR 1,89,000 (roughly Rs. 9,900) in Indonesia. To recall, it was launched in Singapore last week, priced at SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 9,800).

Vivo Y15A specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y15A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the Vivo phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The phone comes with an extended RAM feature that essentially uses 1GB idle storage as RAM.

The Vivo Y15A sports a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. For taking selfies and video calling, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y15A include a Micro-USB port, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for biometric security. The phone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

Vivo Y15s specifications

The Vivo Y15s have mostly the same specifications as the Vivo Y15A with differences in RAM, storage and OS. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is powered by Android 11 (Go Edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1.