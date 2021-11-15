Technology News
Vivo Y15A With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y15A comes with Multi-Turbo 3.0 technology

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 15 November 2021 11:33 IST
Vivo Y15A With 5,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo Philippines

Vivo Y15A comes in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours

Highlights
  • Vivo Y15A sports a dual rear camera setup
  • It has been launched in the Philippines
  • Vivo Y15A has 4GB of RAM

Vivo Y15A smartphone has been launched in the Philippines, alongside the Y15s that was unveiled in Singapore last week. Both smartphones feature similar specifications in terms of screen size, batteries and colour options. The primary difference is the RAM, storage and OS they run on. Both phones come with 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display screens, have 5,000mAh batteries and fingerprint sensors. The smartphones also come with Vivo's Multi-Turbo 3.0 technology and an extended RAM feature that utilises 1GB of idle storage as RAM to better performance. The Vivo Y15s has also been launched in Indonesia.

Vivo Y15A price, availability

The Vivo Y15A smartphone is available in Philippines in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours at a price of PHP 7999 (roughly Rs. 11,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

Vivo Y15s price, availability

The Vivo Y15s smartphone is available in Philippines in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours at a price of PHP 6999 (roughly Rs. 10,400) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is priced at IDR 1,89,000 (roughly Rs. 9,900) in Indonesia. To recall, it was launched in Singapore last week, priced at SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 9,800).

Vivo Y15A specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y15A runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display. Under the hood, the Vivo phone comes equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage. The phone comes with an extended RAM feature that essentially uses 1GB idle storage as RAM.

The Vivo Y15A sports a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. For taking selfies and video calling, the phone comes with an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y15A include a Micro-USB port, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for biometric security. The phone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.

Vivo Y15s specifications

The Vivo Y15s have mostly the same specifications as the Vivo Y15A with differences in RAM, storage and OS. The phone comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It is powered by Android 11 (Go Edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1.

Is Red Notice more (or less) than the sum of its leads: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo Y15s (2021)

Vivo Y15s (2021)

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Vivo Y15A

Vivo Y15A

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments


Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Infinix Hot 11 Play With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Comment
