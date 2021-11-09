Vivo Y15s smartphone with entry-level specifications has been launched in Singapore. The smartphone comes equipped with a big 6.51-inch Halo FullView Display screen, and runs Android 11 (Go edition). It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple card slot design and an AI-powered dual camera setup. The smartphone also gets the Chinese company's Multi-Turbo 3.0 technology that essentially optimises the smartphone to reduce stuttering and lag in during gaming sessions. The handset also comes with an extended RAM feature that utilises 1GB of idle storage as RAM to better performance.

Vivo Y15s price, availability

The Vivo Y15s smartphone is available in Singapore in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colours at a price of SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 9,800) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Vivo Y15s specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y15s runs on Android 11 (Go edition)-based Funtouch OS 11.1 and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD display. The Vivo phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC which is paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. The phone comes with an extended RAM feature that essentially uses 1GB idle storage as RAM.

The Vivo Y15s sports a 13-megapixel AI rear sensor with an f/2.2 lens, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 super macro lens. At the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for taking selfies and video calling. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y15s include a Micro-USB port, 4G, Bluetooth v5.0, and Wi-Fi. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for biometric security. The phone measures 163.96x75.2x8.28mm and weighs 179 grams.