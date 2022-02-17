Technology News
Vivo Y15s With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras Tipped to Launch in India This Week

Vivo Y15s could be priced under Rs. 12,000 in India, according to a report.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 February 2022 14:04 IST
Vivo Y15s With 13-Megapixel Dual Cameras Tipped to Launch in India This Week

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y15s

Highlights
  • Vivo Y15s was launched in Singapore in November 2021
  • The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging
  • Vivo Y15s sports a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display

Vivo Y15s (2021) is tipped to launch in India this week, as the latest addition to the company's affordable Y-Series smartphone portfolio in the country. The upcoming Vivo Y15s was launched a few months ago in Singapore with entry-level specifications including a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM. The Vivo Y15s features a 6.51-inch display, with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and the handset runs on Android 11 (Go edition). Vivo is yet to officially announce plans to launch the Vivo Y15s smartphone in India.

Vivo Y15s price in India (expected)

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Vivo Y15s price in India could be set between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 12,000. The smartphone was launched in Singapore last year, in Mystic Blue and Wave Green colour options, at a price of SGD 179 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for a single 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

Vivo Y15s specifications (expected)

Launched by Vivo in November 2021, the Vivo Y15s is a dual-SIM smartphone that runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with Funtouch OS 11.1. The smartphone sports a 6.51-inch (720x1,600 pixels) HD+ IPS LCD display. Vivo Y15s is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC under the hood, paired with 3GB of RAM. The company also allows users to add 1GB of unused inbuilt storage as virtual memory with its extended RAM feature.

On the camera front, the Vivo Y15s is equipped with a 13-megapixel AI camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The smartphone also comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The handset comes with 32GB inbuilt storage.

The Vivo Y15s offers a 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity options, and the handset sports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging over a Micro-USB port. As previously mentioned, Vivo is yet to announce plans to launch the Vivo Y15s in the country.

Vivo Y15s (2021)

Vivo Y15s (2021)

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go Edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y15s, Vivo, Vivo Y15s Specifications, Vivo Y15s Launch Date, Vivo Y15s Price
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
