Vivo Y15 (2019) and Vivo Y17 smartphones have received a price cut in India. Vivo on Saturday confirmed to Gadgets 360 that both phones will now be sold at Rs. 1,000 less than their existing prices. The Vivo Y15 (2019) was launched in India back in May, and the Vivo Y17 was released in April this year. The Vivo Y15 had an original price tag of Rs.13,990, whereas the Vivo Y17 was launched with a price tag of Rs. 17,990. Both Vivo Y15 and Y15 smartphones comes with features like triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, and a waterdrop-style notch.

Vivo Y15 (2019) price in India, availability

Vivo Y15 price in India has been permanently slashed to Rs. 12,990. The phone is available in a single 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and comes in two colour variants, Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red. The new price is already reflecting on Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Vivo India's e-store. Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri has confirmed that the new price has trickled to the offline market as well.

Vivo Y17 price in India, availability

The Vivo Y17 price in India is now set at Rs. 14,990, down from Rs. 15,990. The phone had earlier received a permanent price cut in May, bringing its price down from Rs. 17,990. The new price is already reflecting on Amazon India, Flipkart, Paytm Mall, and the Vivo E-Store.

Vivo Y15 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y15 (2019) runs Funtouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. A microSD card slot is believed to be present as well.

The Vivo Y15 (2019) sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel super-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB port, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Vivo Y17 specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y17 runs Funtouch OS 9, based on Android Pie, and sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720×1544 pixels) Halo FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop notch at the top. The latest Vivo phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC clocked at 2.3GHz, ticking alongside 4GB of RAM.

In the imaging department, the Vivo Y17 comes equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera with f/2.2 aperture, accompanied by an 8-megapixel Super Wide Angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is a 20-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture, which supports features such as portrait mode, palm capture, and AI face beauty to name a few.

The Vivo Y17 comes equipped with 128GB of internal storage. The connectivity options include 4G, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS, FM radio, and a Micro-USB port. The phone also packs a large 5,000 battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging.

