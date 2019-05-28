Vivo Y15 is the latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker to make its way to India. This new smartphone will be a part of the Y series and is positioned alongside the Vivo Y17. The Vivo Y15 sports a triple camera setup at the back, while sporting a 6.35-inch display with a waterdrop notch at the front. Vivo has also managed to pack in a big 5,000mAh battery in the Vivo Y15 which should help the smartphone deliver good battery life. We will refer to this new smartphone as the Vivo Y15 (2019) since Vivo launched the Y15 back in 2014.

Vivo Y15 (2019) price in India, launch offers

The Vivo Y15 (2019) price in India is Rs. 13,990 for the lone 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant of the smartphone. The new smartphone is available in two colour variants, Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red. It will be available on Flipkart, Amazon.in, Paytm, Tata Cliq, Vivo India's e-store, and in the offline market.

Vivo also has the following launch offers on the Y15 (2019), if you are buying it via the offline channel, you can avail zero percent interest with Bajaj Finserve, IDFC Bank, HDBFS, HDFC Bank, Home Credit and Pinelabs Credit and Debit cards. You can also avail benefits worth Rs. 4,000 along with 3TB data from Reliance Jio. Online, the Vivo Y15 (2019) buyers will get an extra Rs. 1,000 off on exchange and no-cost EMI up to 9 months.

Vivo Y15 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM Vivo Y15 (2019) runs Funtouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie. It sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch at the top. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and gets 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Currently, microSD storage expansion hasn't been detailed by the company, but we've reached out for confirmation. If a previous report by an established retailer is to be believed, the smartphone has a triple slot configuration, giving it a dedicated microSD card slot.

The Vivo Y15 (2019) sports a triple camera setup at the back consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture, 8-megapixel super-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 120-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, it has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, Micro-USB port, and GPS/ A-GPS. The Vivo Y15 (2019) measures 159.43x76.77x8.92 mm and weighs 190.5g. The new Vivo Y15 (2019) packs in a big 5,000mAh battery. Vivo also supplies a protective case in the box while the screen protector comes pre-applied.