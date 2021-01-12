Technology News
Vivo Y12s With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y12s price is set at Rs. 9,990 in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 January 2021 14:23 IST
Vivo Y12s features a 6.51-inch HD+ IPS display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y12s comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage option
  • The Vivo phone has two distinct colour options to choose from
  • Vivo Y12s offers a 13-megapixel primary camera sensor

Vivo Y12s has been launched in India with dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo has also provided two distinct colour options to choose from. Other key highlights of Vivo Y12s include 3GB of RAM, 13-megapixel primary camera, and Funtouch OS 11. The new smartphone competes with the likes of Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 10, and Samsung Galaxy M11. It also comes as a slight upgrade over the Vivo Y12 that debuted in India in June last year.

Vivo Y12s price in India

Vivo Y12s price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase through the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and across all partner retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y12s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM.

There is a dual rear camera setup on Vivo Y12s that houses the 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

Vivo Y12s comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y12s smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports regular 10W charging. The phone measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 191 grams.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Vivo Y12s

Vivo Y12s

Display 6.51-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765)
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Vivo Y12s Price in India, Vivo Y12s Specifications, Vivo Y12s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
TCL 20 5G, TCL 20 SE Phones, TCL MoveAudio S600 TWS Earbuds Launched at CES 2021: Price, Specifications

Comment
 
 

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
