Vivo Y12s has been launched in India with dual rear cameras and a 5,000mAh battery. The new Vivo phone comes with a waterdrop-style display notch. Vivo has also provided two distinct colour options to choose from. Other key highlights of Vivo Y12s include 3GB of RAM, 13-megapixel primary camera, and Funtouch OS 11. The new smartphone competes with the likes of Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 10, and Samsung Galaxy M11. It also comes as a slight upgrade over the Vivo Y12 that debuted in India in June last year.

Vivo Y12s price in India

Vivo Y12s price in India has been set at Rs. 9,990 for the single 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Phantom Black and Glacier Blue colour options. It will be available for purchase through the Vivo India online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tata Cliq, and across all partner retail stores in the country.

Vivo Y12s specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12s runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. It features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB RAM.

There is a dual rear camera setup on Vivo Y12s that houses the 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chats, the phone has an 8-megapixel snapper at the front with an f/1.8 lens.

Vivo Y12s comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM Radio, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Vivo Y12s smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports regular 10W charging. The phone measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 191 grams.

