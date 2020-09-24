Technology News
Vivo Y12s With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 3GB RAM Spotted on Google Play Console: Report

The Vivo Y12s may be a variant of the Vivo Y12 that was launched last year.

24 September 2020
Vivo Y12s seems like a a mid-level smartphone with HD+ waterdrop notch display

Vivo Y12s seems like a a mid-level smartphone with HD+ waterdrop notch display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y12s branding is associated with model number V2026
  • It has reportedly got multiple certifications
  • The Vivo Y12s supports 10W charging, says report

Vivo Y12s has reportedly been spotted on Google Play Console, that has tipped the key specifications of the smartphone. The listing shows a smartphone with model number V2026 that is allegedly called the Vivo Y12s, equipped with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC and 3GB of RAM. Vivo is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone. In July, another phone with Vivo Y12 (2020) moniker was spotted on Google Play Console. The Vivo Y12s is said to be a variant of the Vivo Y12 that was launched last year in India.

Google Play Console listing accessed by 91mobiles shows a smartphone with model number V2026. Said to be the Vivo Y12s, the smartphone comes equipped with hardware of a mid-level handset. Reportedly, the smartphone has bagged various certifications, including the Indonesia Telecom certification, Russian EEC certification, Indonesia's TKDN, and the China Quality Certification (CQC). The latest Google Play Console listing suggests that the phone may be launched soon.

Vivo Y12s specifications

The Google Play Console listing of the device tips that the smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6765, which is Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. It is listed to carry an HD+ display with 720x1,600 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 300ppi. The display has a waterdrop notch that is equipped with the front camera. The smartphone will come pre-installed with Android 10. Also, the CQC listing reportedly suggested that the smartphone will come with 10W fast charging.

Recently, a smartphone with the moniker Vivo Y12 (2020) was spotted on Google Play Console. The screenshot of the listing showed the phone running on Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM. Vivo launched the Vivo Y12 in June last year, with Android 9 Pie, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, up to 4GB RAM.

Which is the bestselling Vivo smartphone in India? Why has Vivo not been making premium phones? We interviewed Vivo's director of brand strategy Nipun Marya to find out, and to talk about the company's strategy in India going forward. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.


