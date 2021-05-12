Vivo Y12s (2021) has been launched as an upgrade to last year's Vivo Y12s. The new Vivo phone has the same waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras that the Chinese manufacturer offered on its 2020 version. It also carries the 20:9 display and a 5,000mAh battery - both identical to the previous-generation Vivo Y12s. However, as a major distinction over the last year's model, the Vivo Y12s (2021) comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The original Vivo Y12s had a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, though its India variant came with the same Snapdragon 439 chip.

Vivo Y12s (2021) price

Vivo Y12s price has been set at VND 3,290,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for purchase in Vietnam through e-commerce site FPTShop in Ice Blue and Mysterious Black colours. However, details about its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

The original Vivo Y12s was unveiled globally in November. It debuted in India in January with the Snapdragon 439 SoC at a price of Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option.

Vivo Y12s (2021) specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12s (2021) runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup on board that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y12s (2021) has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided the 5,000mAh battery that supports regular 10W charging. Besides, the Vivo Y12s (2021) measures 164.41x76.32x8.41 mm and weighs 191 grams.

