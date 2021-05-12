Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y12s (2021) price is set at VND 3,290,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 12 May 2021 16:36 IST
Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo Vietnam

Vivo Y12s (2021) matches the specifications of the Vivo Y12s India variant

Highlights
  • Vivo Y12s (2021) comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage variant
  • The Vivo phone is a slight upgrade over its last year’s Vivo Y12s
  • Vivo Y12s (2021) packs a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y12s (2021) has been launched as an upgrade to last year's Vivo Y12s. The new Vivo phone has the same waterdrop-style display notch and dual rear cameras that the Chinese manufacturer offered on its 2020 version. It also carries the 20:9 display and a 5,000mAh battery - both identical to the previous-generation Vivo Y12s. However, as a major distinction over the last year's model, the Vivo Y12s (2021) comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. The original Vivo Y12s had a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, though its India variant came with the same Snapdragon 439 chip.

Vivo Y12s (2021) price

Vivo Y12s price has been set at VND 3,290,000 (roughly Rs. 10,500) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for purchase in Vietnam through e-commerce site FPTShop in Ice Blue and Mysterious Black colours. However, details about its availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

The original Vivo Y12s was unveiled globally in November. It debuted in India in January with the Snapdragon 439 SoC at a price of Rs. 9,990 for the 3GB + 32GB storage option.

Vivo Y12s (2021) specifications

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12s (2021) runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup on board that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. It also includes an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor, with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y12s (2021) has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Vivo has provided the 5,000mAh battery that supports regular 10W charging. Besides, the Vivo Y12s (2021) measures 164.41x76.32x8.41 mm and weighs 191 grams.

Is Mi 11 Ultra the best phone you can buy at Rs. 70,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y12s (2021)

Vivo Y12s (2021)

Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo Y12s 2021 price, Vivo Y12s 2021 specifications, Vivo Y12s 2021, Vivo Y12s, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter Beta Testing ‘Chirp’ Font Family for Web: Report

Related Stories

    Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G Price, Live Images Leak
    2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
    3. Carl Pei’s Nothing Is Launching Ear 1 TWS Earbuds in June
    4. Asus ZenFone 8 Series to Launch Globally Today: How to Watch Livestream
    5. PS5 Pre-Orders Listed to Kick Off in India on May 17
    6. Oppo Reno 6 Pro, Oppo Reno 6 Pro+ Specifications Surface Online
    7. Realme C20A With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Debuts
    8. Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Everything You Need to Know
    9. GeForce RTX 3050, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Gaming GPUs for Laptops Launched
    10. OSIRIS-REx Space Probe Heads Home With Asteroid Dust From Bennu
    #Latest Stories
    1. Xiaomi Removed From US Blacklist, Reversing Late China Jab by Donald Trump
    2. Dell XPS 15, XPS 17 Laptops Refreshed With Intel 11th Gen Core H-Series CPUs
    3. Vivo Y12s (2021) With Snapdragon 439 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
    4. NASA’s Voyager 1 Space Probe Detects 'Persistent Hum' 14 Billion Miles From Earth
    5. Twitter Beta Testing ‘Chirp’ Font Family for Web: Report
    6. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro to Be Thicker; Have More Protruding Camera Bumps Over iPhone 12 Series: Report
    7. Realme Narzo 30 Specifications Teased; Will Feature 90Hz Refresh Rate, 5,000mAh Battery, 30W Fast Charging
    8. Mark Zuckerberg Reveals He Owns Bitcoin — But It's Not What You Think
    9. EA Records Best Year Ever Thanks to Apex Legends, FIFA Ultimate Team; Posts $5.63 Billion in Net Revenue
    10. NASA Shares Photo of Asteroid Bennu as OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Heads Back to Earth After Collecting Samples
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
    Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com