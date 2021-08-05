Vivo Y12G has arrived in India without any launch announcement. The new Vivo phone is available with dual rear cameras as well as a waterdrop-style display notch. The Vivo Y12G also includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and 20:9 display. Vivo has preloaded features such as Multi-Turbo 3.0 to customise the phone with its proprietary experience. The Vivo Y12G competes against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy M12, Redmi 9 Power, and the Poco M2. The smartphone also appears to be identical to the Vivo Y12s that was launched in the Indian market in January.

Vivo Y12G price in India, availability details

Vivo Y12G price in India has been set at Rs. 10,990 for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for purchase in Glacier Blue and Phantom Black colours through the Vivo India website. At the time of writing, there are no listings on e-commerce sites or the sites of major retailers in India. Vivo India, however, confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the Vivo Y12G will also be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, Tatacliq, and across all partner retail stores.

The pricing of the Vivo Y12G is aligning with the current price of the Vivo Y12s that is available at Rs. 10,990 for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model through Amazon as well as the Vivo India site. The phone was launched at Rs. 9,990.

The listing of the Vivo Y12G was initially reported by technology blog DroidAfrica.

Vivo Y12G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12G runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top and features a 6.51-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, along with 3GB of RAM. There is also the dual rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Vivo Y12G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front, along with an f/1.8 lens.

The Vivo Y12G offers 32GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Y12G, along with 10W charging support. The smartphone measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191 grams.

