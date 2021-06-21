Technology News
Vivo Y12A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y12A is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 June 2021 10:46 IST
Vivo Y12A With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y12A features a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y12A has launched in green and blue colour options
  • Vivo Y12A packs 3GB RAM, offers 32GB storage
  • There’s an 8-megapixel front camera on board Vivo Y12A

Vivo Y12A has been announced in Thailand. It is an offshoot of the Vivo Y12s that was launched in India in January this year. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and features a dual camera setup on the back. The rear camera includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Vivo Y12A also packs a large 5,000mAh battery. It has a waterdrop-style notch up front and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. It comes in a single RAM + storage configuration.

Vivo Y12A price, availability

The new Vivo Y12A is priced in Thailand at THB 4,499 (roughly Rs. xxxx) for the lone 3GB + 32GB storage model. It is available in Blue and Green colour options. The company says the phone is up for grabs via all Vivo-brand shops and dealers in the region. It is also listed online on Lazada.

Vivo Y12A specifications

Coming to the specifications, Vivo Y12A runs on FunTouch OS 11. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with a waterdrop-style notch. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is offered at 32GB.

There is a dual camera setup on Vivo Y12A that includes a 13-megapixel main sensor with f/2.2 aperture and another 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, the phone houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera inside the waterdrop-style notch.

Vivo Y12A packs a 5,000mAh battery that claims to last for up to 16.3 hours of HD movie playback. Connectivity options include Micro-USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Other features include Face Wake, Multi-Turbo 3.0, and more. The dual-SIM tray slot sits on the left edge of the screen, whereas the power and volume buttons on the right. The speaker grille is seen to be situated at the bottom edge of Vivo Y12A.

Vivo Y12A

Vivo Y12A

Display 6.51-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
