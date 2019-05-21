Technology News

Vivo Y12, Vivo Y15 (2019) Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) will reportedly runs on Android 9 Pie with FunTouchOS 9 on top.

Updated: 21 May 2019 13:25 IST
Vivo Y12, Vivo Y15 (2019) Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC

Highlights
  • Both Vivo Y12 and Y15 (2019) are said to be coming in two colours
  • The phones will also reportedly feature three rear cameras
  • The pricing of the two phones is a mystery at this point

Vivo is reportedly getting ready to unveil two new smartphones as a part its Y-series in the Indian market. The upcoming Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) phones have surfaced online with an alleged set of specifications and are expected to be released soon. The specifications suggest that both new Vivo phones will be budget devices and will come with 6.35-inch HD+ screen, 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. Vivo is yet to say anything official about the launch of Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) in the country.

According to Mumbai-based retailer Manish Khatri, Vivo is planning to introduce two Y-series smartphones in the form of Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019). Khatri also shared the full specifications of the two phones.

Here's a look at the expected specifications of Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019).

The dual-SIM Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) are said run on Android 9.0 with FunTouchOS 9 on top. The phones will reportedly sport a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) IPS screen with 19.3:9 aspect ratio, 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 268PPI. The phones will be powered by octa-core MediaTek P22 SoC, clocked at 2.0GHz. While the Y12 will be offered in 3GB + 64GB and 4GB + 32GB storage variants, the Y15 (2019) is reportedly only coming in 4GB + 64GB variant.

On the imaging front, the upcoming Vivo smartphones are expected to come with triple rear camera setup, which will house a 13megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.4 lens, an 8-megapixel secondary shooter with a wide-angle f/2.2 lens, and a third 2-megapixel shooter with depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. In terms of the selfie camera, the Vivo Y12 is said to be coming with an 8-megapixel front shooter with an f/2.0 lens, whereas Y15 (2019) will feature a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens.

The Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) will also reportedly pack a fingerprint sensor, dual 4G support, and Bluetooth 5.0. The phones will be offered in Burgundy Red and Aqua Blue colours.

There is no word on the price of either of the phones. We have reached out to Vivo to get clarity about when the Vivo Y12 and Vivo Y15 (2019) will be available in the country.

Comments

Vivo Y12

Vivo Y12

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1544 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Vivo Y15 (2019)

Vivo Y15 (2019)

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution720x1544 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Storage64GB
Rear Camera8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Comment
 
 

OnePlus 7 Pro
