Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y12 price in India is set at Rs. 12,490.

By | Updated: 20 June 2019 14:17 IST
Vivo Y12 features an HD+ Halo FullView display

Highlights
  • Vivo Y12 comes in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colour options
  • There is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC
  • The Vivo phone comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera

Vivo Y12 has been officially launched in India. The new Vivo Y-series phone sports an HD+ Halo FullView display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. The phone also has artificial intelligence (AI) backed triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. Further, there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera with AI Face Beauty feature to provide "tailor-made" facial enhancements. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y12 include 4GB of RAM, dedicated Ultra Game Mode, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y12 price in India

The Vivo Y12 price in India has been set at Rs. 12,490 for the lone 4GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration. The phone is available for purchase starting today through major offline stores in the country. Moreover, it comes in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colour options. To recall, the smartphone was first tipped to launch in India soon by established Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom, alongside the Vivo Y15 (2019). Now that the Vivo Y12 is here, we can expect the Vivo Y15 (2019) to make its way to the country soon as well.

Vivo Y12 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12 runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top and features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) Halo FullView LCD panel with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, there is the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y12 flaunts a triple rear camera setup. This houses a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor -- along with an LED flash. The camera supports a list of features, including Time-Lapse, Live Photos, HDR, Portrait Mode, Panorama, and Super Wide-Angle Camera among others. There is also PDAF support.

There is also an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front for selfies and video chat support. The front-facing camera supports Portrait Bokeh and AI Face Beauty.

In terms of storage, the Vivo Y12 has 32GB of internal storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone. Other onboard sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Vivo Y12 packs a 5,000mAh battery that is touted to work with preloaded power-saving technologies to deliver an extended usage on a single charge. Besides, the phone measures 159.43x76.77x8.92mm and weighs 190.5 grams.

Comments

Vivo Y12

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Helio P22
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera8-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1544 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y12 price in India, Vivo Y12 specifications, Vivo Y12, Vivo
Jagmeet Singh
