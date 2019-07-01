Vivo Y12 3GB RAM variant has been launched in India. The new variant debuts just weeks after Vivo brought the Y12 to the country with 4GB RAM. It also carries 64GB of internal storage. Apart from the RAM and storage, the rest of the specifications of the new Vivo Y12 are identical to what was launched last month. The smartphone features a Halo FullView Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Other key highlights of the Vivo Y12 include AI triple rear camera and an 8-megapixel camera at the front with AI Face Beauty Mode. The phone also comes preloaded with an Ultra Game Mode that brings features such as a Competition Mode and Dual-Turbo to enhance mobile gaming experience.

Vivo Y12 price in India

The Vivo Y12 price in India has been set at Rs. 11,990 for the 3GB + 64GB variant. Last month, Vivo brought the Y12 in 4GB + 32GB option at Rs. 12,490.

Vivo is selling both variants of the Y12 through major offline stores in the country. The phone comes in Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red colour options.

Vivo Y12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12 runs Funtouch OS 9, based on Android 9 Pie, and comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) Halo FullView LCD panel with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and waterdrop-style notch. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, coupled with 3GB and 4GB RAM options.

In terms of imaging capabilities, the Vivo Y12 sports the triple rear camera that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor -- along with an LED flash. For selfies, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor at the front. The front-facing sensor supports Portrait Bokeh and AI Face Beauty.

The Vivo Y12 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options. In terms of connectivity, the phone has 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It houses a fingerprint sensor at the back. Other sensors on the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that is supported by various power-saving technologies.