Vivo Y12 (2020) With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Vivo Y12 was initially launched with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC in June 2019.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 7 July 2020 10:54 IST
Vivo Y12 (2020) With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 4GB RAM Spotted on Google Play Console: Report

Photo Credit: GadgetsRewind

Vivo "V1926" phone reportedly spotted on Google Play Console

  • Vivo is yet to confirm the development of Vivo Y12 (2020)
  • Vivo phone on Google Play Console spotted with 4GB of RAM
  • Vivo Y12 packs triple rear cameras and a single front camera

Vivo Y12 (2020) has reportedly surfaced on Google Play Console. According to the screenshot of the listing, the unnamed Vivo phone runs Android 10 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC. The phone is further listed with 4GB of RAM. Vivo is yet to confirm the development of the smartphone. To recall, Vivo launched the Vivo Y12 in June last year, with Android 9 Pie, MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, up to 4GB RAM.

According to a report by GizmoChina, the Google Play Console listing of the rumoured Vivo Y12 (2020) comes with the name "V1926." The listing also suggests that the phone has a screen resolution of 720x1,544 pixels. It is further said to carry a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with Adreno 610 GPU. As mentioned, the listing highlights the Vivo Y12 (2020) with 4GB of RAM.

At the moment, the availability and pricing details of the rumoured Vivo phone are unclear. The Vivo Y12 that was launched in India last year, carries a price tag of Rs. 10,990 for the 3GB + 64GB storage model.

Vivo Y12 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y12 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box and features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1,544 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There's also a triple rear camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, and a 2-megapixel tertiary camera. The smartphone carries an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies.

The Vivo Y12 packs a 5,000mAh battery and comes with up to 64GB storage. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port with USB OTG support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also houses a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Comments

