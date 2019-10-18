Vivo Y11 (2019) has been officially launched in Vietnam. The new Vivo phone sports a waterdrop-style display and comes with a gradient back finish that comes in two colour options. Vivo has also provided artificial intelligence (AI) backed dual rear camera setup as well as features such as AI Face Beauty to enhance selfies. Additionally, there are preloaded camera modes such as HDR and Panorama among others. The Vivo Y11 (2019) currently comes in a storage variant with 3GB of RAM and flaunts the company's proprietary Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android.

Vivo Y11 (2019) price

The Vivo Y11 (2019) price in Vietnam is set at VND 2,990,000 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, as listed on the Vivo site. Further, it comes in Coral Red and Jade Green colour options.

Details about the global launch and availability of the Vivo Y11 (2019) are yet to be revealed. However, considering Vivo's focus so far, the new phone can be expected to arrive in markets such as India and China in the coming future.

Vivo Y11 (2019) specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y11 (2019) runs Android 9 Pie with FuntouchOS 9.1 on top and features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with the waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM.

On the part of taking photos and videos, the dual rear camera setup of the Vivo Y11 (2019) sports a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/1.8 lens on top.

The Vivo Y11 (2019) has 32GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also an array of sensors that consists of an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The smartphone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back.

Vivo has provided a 5,000mAh battery on the Y11 (2019). Besides, the phone measures 159.43x76.77x8.92mm and weighs 190.5 grams.