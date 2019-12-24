Technology News
Vivo Y11 (2019) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y11 (2019) is priced in India at Rs. 8,990 and will be available in sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option.

By | Updated: 24 December 2019 13:47 IST
Vivo Y11 (2019) will be go on sale via Flipkart starting December 28

Highlights
  • Vivo Y11 (2019) to be sold via offline and online channels
  • The Vivo phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • Vivo Y11 (2019) will be offered in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colours

Vivo Y11 (2019) has officially launched in India, and it will go on sale via offline and online channels. The phone was first unveiled in October in Vietnam, and the company has now decided to bring the phone to the Indian market. Key highlights of the Vivo Y11 (2019) include a waterdrop-style notch, dual rear camera setup at the back, rear fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additionally, Vivo Y11 (2019) packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and a large 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y11 (2019) price in India, sale date, offers

Vivo Y11 (2019) is priced in India at Rs. 8,990 for the sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will be available across offline channels, Vivo India e-store, Amazon.in, Paytm Mall, Tata Cliq, and Bajaj EMI E-Store. The phone will be available starting December 25, but on Flipkart, it will go on sale from December 28. The Vivo Y11 (2019) will be offered in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colour options.

Vivo Y11 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y11 (2019) runs on Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9 on top. The phone features a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) LCD screen with waterdrop-style notch and a slight chin under the display. There is a 12nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC on board, paired with 3GB of RAM. The Vivo Y11 (2019) also feature 32GB of onboard storage.

Coming to the optics, the dual rear camera setup of the Vivo Y11 (2019) includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front with an f/1.8 lens. The rear camera supports flash. Camera features include professional mode, PDAF, palm capture, voice control, time-lapse, slow, live photos, HDR, panorama, portrait bokeh (rear camera), watermark, AI Face Beauty, and camera filters.

The Vivo phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, USB OTG, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone is listed to measure 159.43x76.77x8.92mm and weigh 190.5 grams. The Vivo Y11 (2019) supports a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Vivo Y11 (2019) Launched in Vietnam

Comments

