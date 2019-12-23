Technology News
Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC to Launch in India Soon

Vivo Y11 (2019) will reportedly be priced at Rs. 8,990 in India.

23 December 2019
Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 439 SoC to Launch in India Soon

Vivo Y11 (2019) comes in Red Coral and Green Jade colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y11 (2019) features a 12-megapixel main rear camera
  • It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC
  • Vivo Y11 (2019) packs an 8-megapixel camera for selfies

Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India – the Vivo Y11 (2019). The phone was unveiled in Vietnam back in October, and now, Vivo tells Gadgets 360 that the Vivo Y11 (2019) will be launched in India soon. Talking about the phone, the Vivo Y11 (2019) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It features a dual rear camera setup and packs a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The Vivo phone comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery and comes in two colour options.

Mahesh Telecom first shared a marketing poser for the Vivo Y11 (2019) detailing its key specifications. Later, Vivo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the phone will be launched in India soon. A separate 91Mobiles report claims that the Vivo Y11 (2019) will be priced at Rs. 8,990 in India. Vivo Y11 (2019) comes in Red Coral and Green Jade colour options. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to officially launch the phone in India, and there is no word on its pricing and market availability details from the company yet.

Vivo Y11 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y11 (2019) runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 custom skin on top. It packs a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. The phone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC ticking alongside 3GB of RAM.

Vivo Y11 (2019) sports a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait shots. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 lens to handle selfies and video calls. There is 32GB of onboard storage, while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is there for authentication.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y11 (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors packed inside the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Vivo phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y11 (2019)

Vivo Y11 (2019)

Display6.35-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 439
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution720x1544 pixels
Comments

Vivo, Vivo Y11 2019, Vivo Y11 2019 Specifications, Vivo Y11 2019 price in India
