Vivo is all set to launch a new smartphone in India – the Vivo Y11 (2019). The phone was unveiled in Vietnam back in October, and now, Vivo tells Gadgets 360 that the Vivo Y11 (2019) will be launched in India soon. Talking about the phone, the Vivo Y11 (2019) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It features a dual rear camera setup and packs a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The Vivo phone comes equipped with a large 5,000mAh battery and comes in two colour options.

Mahesh Telecom first shared a marketing poser for the Vivo Y11 (2019) detailing its key specifications. Later, Vivo confirmed to Gadgets 360 that the phone will be launched in India soon. A separate 91Mobiles report claims that the Vivo Y11 (2019) will be priced at Rs. 8,990 in India. Vivo Y11 (2019) comes in Red Coral and Green Jade colour options. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to officially launch the phone in India, and there is no word on its pricing and market availability details from the company yet.

Vivo Y11 (2019) specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y11 (2019) runs Android 9 Pie with Funtouch OS 9.1 custom skin on top. It packs a 6.35-inch HD+ (720x1544 pixels) display with a waterdrop notch. The phone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC ticking alongside 3GB of RAM.

Vivo Y11 (2019) sports a 13-megapixel main camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens for portrait shots. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 lens to handle selfies and video calls. There is 32GB of onboard storage, while a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is there for authentication.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y11 (2019) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors packed inside the phone include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The Vivo phone comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery.