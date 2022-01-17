Vivo X80 smartphone specifications have surfaced online, months after the company launched its Vivo X70 smartphone series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is tipped to be working on the Vivo X70 series successors. Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, while Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 chips. Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ are also tipped to feature a V1 chip for image processing and offer 66W fast charging with support for 50W wireless charging.

According to the tipster, the upcoming Vivo X80 could be priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ could be priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,800) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,400) respectively. Vivo is yet to announce any details of these smartphones.

Vivo X80 specifications (expected)

According to specifications shared by a tipster on Twitter, Vivo X80 could feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The rumoured Vivo X70 successor is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo X80 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 tertiary camera. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a 44-megapixel front-facing camera. Vivo is yet to officially announce details of Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphones.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, Vivo X80 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Vivo X80 Pro is said to feature a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a secondary 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, a tertiary 12-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX663 camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 camera with OIS. The rumoured Vivo X70 Pro successor is said to come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X80 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The high-end Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. The rumoured Vivo X70 Pro+ successor is said to feature a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO E5 AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, paired with a secondary 48-megapixel IMX598 camera, and two 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensors for 2x and 5x zoom. Both Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro+ are said to ship with a V1 chip for image processing, and come with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.