Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Price and Specifications Tipped in New Leak

Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2022 15:12 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X80 Pro is tipped to succeed the company's Vivo X70 Pro (pictured) that was released in 2021

Highlights
  • Vivo X70, X70 Pro, X70 Pro+ were launched in October 2021
  • Vivo X80 price is said to begin at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300)
  • The company is yet to announce any details of the Vivo X80 series

Vivo X80 smartphone specifications have surfaced online, months after the company launched its Vivo X70 smartphone series. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is tipped to be working on the Vivo X70 series successors. Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC under the hood, while Vivo X80 and X80 Pro are said to feature MediaTek Dimensity 8000 and Dimensity 9000 chips. Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ are also tipped to feature a V1 chip for image processing and offer 66W fast charging with support for 50W wireless charging.

According to the tipster, the upcoming Vivo X80 could be priced at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), while Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+ could be priced at CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs. 53,800) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,400) respectively. Vivo is yet to announce any details of these smartphones.

Vivo X80 specifications (expected)

According to specifications shared by a tipster on Twitter, Vivo X80 could feature a MediaTek Dimensity SoC under the hood paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The rumoured Vivo X70 successor is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo X80 is said to feature a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel Samsung GN5 sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary camera, and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 tertiary camera. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a 44-megapixel front-facing camera. Vivo is yet to officially announce details of Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ smartphones.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications (expected)

Meanwhile, Vivo X80 Pro is said to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is tipped to launch with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the camera front, Vivo X80 Pro is said to feature a quad-camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, a secondary 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensor, a tertiary 12-megapixel camera with a Sony IMX663 camera and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 camera with OIS. The rumoured Vivo X70 Pro successor is said to come with a 44-megapixel selfie camera.

Vivo X80 Pro+ specifications (expected)

The high-end Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to launch with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of storage. The rumoured Vivo X70 Pro+ successor is said to feature a 6.78-inch Quad-HD+ LTPO E5 AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Vivo X80 Pro+ is tipped to sport a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS, paired with a secondary 48-megapixel IMX598 camera, and two 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 sensors for 2x and 5x zoom. Both Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro+ are said to ship with a V1 chip for image processing, and come with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

GoPro-like gimbal gimmicks, and OIS on all four cameras — is Vivo X70 Pro+ worthy of Rs. 80,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro+

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Elegant design, IP68 rating
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Excellent video stabilisation
  • Good low-light camera quality
  • Good battery life
  • Very good performance
  • Bad
  • Telephoto performance could be better
Read detailed Vivo X70 Pro+ review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro Plus, Vivo, Vivo X80 Series, Vivo X80 Specifications, Vivo X70 Series
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
iPhone 14 Lineup Said to Feature 120Hz ProMotion Displays, 6GB of RAM

