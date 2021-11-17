Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Pro+ Models Tipped to Launch in India Early Next Year

Vivo X80 range is reported to be in the works. A fresh report says that the Vivo X70 series successor is likely to launch in India sometime early next year. The Vivo X80 series is likely to include three models – Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+. Leaks in the past suggest that the phones may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and come with 120Hz refresh rate displays. The Vivo X80 series will likely also see upgrades in the camera department as well.

91Mobiles cites its industry sources to report that the Vivo X80 range may be unveiled in India next year. The report suggests that the range may be unveiled sometime in January or February. An exact launch date has not been reported. The launch event next year will not see the launch of the base model – Vivo X80 – but will instead see other models get unveiled first. This is likely going to be the Vivo X80 Pro and Vivo X80 Pro+. Vivo may launch the Vivo X80 a little bit later.

Details regarding the three handsets – Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and Vivo X80 Pro+ - are rather scarce, given that the launch is still months away. However, a leak last month suggests that the Vivo X80 may feature a full-HD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 2000 SoC. The Vivo X80 is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main sensor with support for 5-axis stabilisation. There is also expected to be a 12-megapixel telephoto lens integrated with 2x zoom. Other details about the phone and the Pro models are not known at the moment.

The Vivo X80 series will be the successor of the Vivo X70 range unveiled in India in September. Back then, only the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ models were launched. The Vivo X70 model is yet to be unveiled in the Indian market.

