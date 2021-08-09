Technology News
Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Vivo X70 has allegedly appeared on Geekbench with a model number V2104.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 August 2021 13:45 IST
Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X60 may soon get its successor in the form of Vivo X70

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 has allegedly appeared on Geekbench
  • Geekbench suggests 8GB and 12GB RAM options of the Vivo phone
  • Vivo X70 launch in India may take place in September

Vivo X70 — a rumoured upcoming model by the Chinese company — has allegedly appeared on benchmark site Geekbench. The listing of the Vivo phone tells us about some of its key specifications. The Vivo X70 is rumoured to come alongside the Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+. It is tipped to have a 120Hz display and offer a larger aperture over the competition. The Vivo X70 is expected to be the Vivo X60 that was unveiled in March and came to India following its global launch.

The listing on the Geekbench site shows a Vivo phone with a model number V2104. This is believed to be associated with the Vivo X70.

Vivo X70 specifications (expected)

Initially spotted by MySmartPrice, the Geekbench listing has suggested some of the key specifications of the Vivo X70. These include 12GB of RAM and Android 11. Another listing on the Geekbench site suggests that an 8GB RAM model is also in the works.

The Vivo phone appears with an octa-core MediaTek MT6893Z_C/CZA. This is speculated to be the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that supports 5G connectivity and has a maximum clock speed of 3GHz.

vivo x70 specifications geekbench screenshot Vivo X70

Vivo X70 has appeared on Geekbench with a model number V2104

 

A recent report suggested that the Vivo X70 may come with a camera carrying an f/1.15 lens and five-axis image stabilisation. It is also expected to have a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Vivo has not yet provided any official confirmation around the Vivo X70. However, the smartphone is tipped to be launched in India in September. It could arrive alongside the Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro and is speculated to be marketed during the Indian Premier League (IPL) series.

On the pricing front, the Vivo X70 appears to be available somewhere below the Rs. 50,000 price as the Vivo X70 Pro is rumoured to be available at Rs. 50,000 in the country. The rumour mill has also suggested that the Vivo X70 Pro+ would be available around Rs. 70,000.

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X70 price in India, Vivo X70 specifications, Vivo X70, Vivo V2140, Vivo, Geekbench
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
iQoo 8 Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch, iQoo 8 Pro BMW Motorsport Edition Leaked
Vivo X70 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
Comment
