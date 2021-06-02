Technology News
loading

Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL

Vivo X70 may launch with the newly announced with the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 June 2021 11:01 IST
Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL

Vivo X70 series may have three phones like the Vivo X60 series (above)

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 series tipped to launch in line with IPL
  • The company has not shared any details on the upcoming series
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC

Vivo X70 series is said to launch in India in September in partnership with Indian Premier League (IPL). The company launched the Vivo X60 series in India back in March after the phones debuted in China in December. While the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro launched in China with the Exynos 1080 SoC, the Indian variant saw the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Vivo X70 series could bring three phones like the Vivo X60 series but the company has not shared any information on its next flagship X-series phones.

A report by Gizmochina citing tipster Yogesh claims the Vivo X70 series will be launched in India in partnership with IPL in September. The remainder of IPL matches have been scheduled to take place in September and October in the UAE as per Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Vivo is a sponsor of IPL so it won't be a surprise if the company is planning on launching its new flagship Vivo X70 series phones in line with IPL.

As of now, very little has been tipped about the Vivo X70 series. Early last month, key specifications of the alleged Vivo X70 Pro+ surfaced online and it will likely be the top-tier variant in the series, just like the Vivo X60 Pro+ was. The Vivo X70 Pro+ was said to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging, and a 1/1.28-inch sensor for the primary sensor. Except for the SoC, these are upgraded specifications over the Vivo X60 Pro+.

Then last month, a Vivo phone with model number V2123A believed to be the vanilla Vivo X70 was spotted in a Geekbench listing hinting at the new MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone was equipped with 8GB RAM running Android 11. Notably, the Vivo X70 moniker was also allegedly spotted in the IMEI database with model number V2104.

To re-iterate, Vivo has not shared any information on the upcoming Vivo X70 series so this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo X70 Pro+

Vivo X70 Pro+

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera Yes
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Vivo X70 series, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X60 series, Vivo, IPL, Indian Premier League
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon’s High Worker Injury Rate Blasted by US Labour Union Coalition
Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  2. Twitter May Soon Introduce Emoji Reactions for Tweets
  3. Facebook, Google Sign Content Deal With Australia’s Nine
  4. PUBG India Avatar Battlegrounds Mobile Launch Date Tipped to Be June 18
  5. Google Chrome for Android Gets a New Screenshot Tool
  6. ‘Potentially Hazardous’ Asteroid to Pass Near Earth on Tuesday: NASA
  7. Poco X3 GT May Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G
  8. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, to Be Sold via Flipkart
  9. 'Artificial Sun' Experimental Fusion Reactor Sets New World Record
  10. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Debut as Brand’s Thinnest Gaming Laptops
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo X70 Series Could Have a September Launch in India in Partnership With IPL
  2. Amazon’s High Worker Injury Rate Blasted by US Labour Union Coalition
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder Filming Wraps, Chris Hemsworth Reveals on Instagram
  4. iPhone 12 Pro’s MagSafe Helps Man Recover Phone After Dropping in Water
  5. Ransomware Attack on JBS Meat Works Likely From Russia, Company Informs White House
  6. NFT Auction: Sotheby's to Sell First-of-Its-Kind Digital Art Online
  7. Coinbase to Allow Users to Use Card via Apple, Google Wallets
  8. OnePlus May Be Working on Introducing Its Cryptocurrency Wallet, Survey Suggests
  9. Alienware x15 R1, Alienware x17 R1 Gaming Laptops Launched With Thin Chassis, New Cooling Technology
  10. Poco M3 Pro 5G India Launch Set for June 8, Flipkart Availability Confirmed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com