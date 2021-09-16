Technology News
Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30; Global X70 Pro, Pro+ May Feature Gimbal Camera

Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ are the only two models in the series reported to be launched in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 16 September 2021 12:27 IST
Highlights
  • Vivo X70 lineup includes Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+
  • Vivo X70 Pro and Pro+ models said to feature gimbal system
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ features quad rear camera setup

Vivo X70 series was unveiled in China on September 9. The lineup includes Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphones. The new flagship Vivo smartphone series is expected to launch in the Indian market sometime this month, and now a fresh leak suggests that the Chinese smartphone maker will launch only two models from the lineup in the country on September 30. Another report suggests that the global variants of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ will feature the gimbal camera system.

Tipster Yogesh Brar tweeted that the Vivo X70 series will be launched in India on September 30. As per a report by Moneycontrol, sources suggest that only Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ models could be launched in the country.

The tipster also added that the pricing of the Vivo X70 series in India will be similar to the Vivo X60 series launched in March this year. Vivo X60 Pro+ and Vivo X60 Pro were launched in India at a price of Rs. 69,990 and Rs. 49,990, respectively.

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+ were launched in China earlier this month. The Vivo X70 pricing starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,100), Vivo X70 Pro pricing starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 49,000), and Vivo X70 Pro+ pricing starts at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 62,700).

A separate report by GSMArena, based on an “industry source,” the global variants of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ will feature the brand's signature gimbal system for the camera, offering stabilisation on all four of its rear sensors. Dubbed Ultra-Sensing Gimbal (PRO) by Vivo, the 360-degree image and video stabilisation feature will reportedly be leveraged by ultra-wide 48-megapixel Sony IMX598 sensor on the X70 Pro+ to offer five-axis stabilisation and better lighting in darker settings.

Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ specifications

The Indian and global variants of Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro+ can largely be expected to have similar specifications as its China variants.

Vivo X70 Pro has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 1080 SoC. It features a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel sensor. Vivo X70 Pro features a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro+, on the other hand, features a 6.78-inch quad-HD+ E5 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Vivo X70 Pro+ features a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 32-megapixel sensor. Vivo X70 Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W Flash Charge fast charging and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 series, Vivo X70 Series India Launch, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro Plus, Vivo X70, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
