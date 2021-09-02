Vivo X70 series is all set to launch in China on September 9. The series is likely to include three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+. Vivo X70 Pro has now been spotted on TENAA, as per a tipster, offering a glimpse into its possible key specifications. Alongside, a render of Vivo X70 Pro has also been leaked online by the tipster. Separately, a leaked poster also shows the colour options, key specifications, and design of all three models.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Weibo shared the Vivo X70 Pro listing on TENAA certification site. The listing tips that the phone may feature a 6.56-inch full-HD+ hole-punch curved display with 120Hz refresh rate and 10bit colour depth. It is expected to feature a 32-megapixel front camera and the quad rear camera setup is listed to include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel portrait sensor, and an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x zoom. Vivo X70 Pro may pack a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is expected to be 7.99m thin and weigh 185 grams.

The image shared by the tipster suggests that Vivo X70 Pro will have Zeiss-branded lens. It is seen to have a matte back panel finish and a rectangular camera module with four sensors. The two big sensors are seen to be situated one below the other, while the other two — including the periscope lens — sit alongside each other inside the module.

In addition, tipster Bald Panda (translated) has shared a poster on Weibo that showed details of all three models. Vivo X70 Pro+ design aligns with what was leaked earlier. It is tipped to come in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options. The phone is tipped to be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC and come with 50W fast charging support. It may feature a 2K display and is IP68 certified. Vivo X70 Pro is tipped to feature 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro are seen to come in Black, White, and Green colour options. All the three models are seen to feature a centred hole-punch display.