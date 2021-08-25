Technology News
Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console

Vivo X70 Pro Tipped to Feature Dimensity 1200 SoC, Full-HD+ Display

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 25 August 2021 11:03 IST
Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Mukul Sharma

Vivo X70 Pro may have a centrally placed hole-punch display design

  • Vivo X70 Pro is tipped to be priced around Rs. 50,000
  • Vivo X70 Pro may pack 8GB of RAM
  • Vivo X70 Pro+ is expected to be priced at Rs. 70,000

Vivo X70 series of smartphones is reported to launch in September when the IPL 2021 season resumes. It is expected to include multiple models like Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+, and also Vivo X70 Plus. The Vivo X70 Pro has been spotted on Google Play Console and in the Google Supported Devices list. Key specifications of the phone have leaked alongside purported design details. Past leaks claim that the Vivo X70 Pro may be priced around Rs. 50,000, whereas the Vivo X70 Pro+ will cost around Rs. 70,000.

Tipster Mukul Sharma has taken to Twitter to offer details about the Vivo X70 Pro. He has shared screenshots of the Google Play Console listing which lists the phone with the model number V2105. It is also a part of the Google Supported Device list, hinting that the launch may not be too far. The Google Play Console listing tips that the Vivo X70 Pro may feature a full-HD+ display with 1,080 x 2,376 pixels resolution. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC and is likely to pack 8GB of RAM alongside. The listing suggests that the Vivo X70 Pro may run on Android 11 software out-of-the-box.

The image attached to the Vivo X70 Pro listing hints that the phone may have a centrally placed hole-punch display design with curved edges on both sides. The phone is likely to have a slight chin at the bottom and the volume and power buttons may sit on the right spine. The back of the device is not seen in the listed image. Google may have just published a placeholder image for the listing and the final design of the Vivo X70 Pro may be different at launch.

Separately, the Vivo X70, which is now reported to come with the model number V2133A, has been purportedly spotted on the IMEI database as well. This was leaked by tipster Paras Guglani. He also shared a screenshot a 3C listing (China) that hints at 44W fast charging support on the Vivo X70 model.

Past leaks suggest that the Vivo X70 may feature a full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also likely to support five-axis image stabilisation and an f/1.15 aperture.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Vivo X70 Pro Specifications, Design Leak via Google Play Console
