Vivo X70 Pro Surfaces Online in Official-Looking Renders; Tipped to Come With a 6.5-Inch Curved Display

Vivo X70 Pro may come with a quad rear camera setup that could have Zeiss-branded sensors.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 25 August 2021 19:02 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Steve Hemmerstoffer

Vivo X70 Pro's renders show a centrally placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Vivo X70 Pro's renders show only a blue colour option
  • At the bottom, it could get SIM tray, USB Type-C port, speaker grille
  • Vivo X70 Pro could measure 160.4x75.5x7.7mm

Vivo X70 Pro's official-looking renders have surfaced online, hinting that the smartphone may launch soon. The Vivo X70 series is expected to debut in September. However, there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding the smartphone's launch. Vivo X70 Pro was also spotted on the Google Play Console listing that hints at the key specifications of the smartphones along with some of the design details. The Vivo X70 series is expected to have three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

Notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), along with 91Mobiles, has shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Vivo X70 Pro. The Vivo smartphone is seen sporting a centrally placed hole-punch cutout in the 6.5-inch display with curved edges with a thin chin. At the bottom, the renders show a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, microphone, and a SIM tray. The power button and volume rocker appear to be on the right side.

The back of Vivo X70 Pro is seen with a rectangular quad rear camera module, along with a triple LED flash. It is shown to have Zeiss-branded camera sensors. The camera module also slightly protrudes out of the body. The renders show an aluminium frame along with antenna bands. The renders show a Blue colour option but the smartphone could be available in more colour options at launch.

The tipster also mentions that the smartphone could measure 160.4x75.5x7.7mm (10mm with the camera bump).

An earlier report mentions that Vivo X70 Pro is listed with V2105 as its model number on the Google Play Console listing. The listing shows that the Vivo smartphone could feature a full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,376 pixels resolution. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that could be paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that it may run Android 11.

Satvik Khare
