Vivo X70 Pro's official-looking renders have surfaced online, hinting that the smartphone may launch soon. The Vivo X70 series is expected to debut in September. However, there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding the smartphone's launch. Vivo X70 Pro was also spotted on the Google Play Console listing that hints at the key specifications of the smartphones along with some of the design details. The Vivo X70 series is expected to have three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

Notable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), along with 91Mobiles, has shared some official-looking renders of the upcoming Vivo X70 Pro. The Vivo smartphone is seen sporting a centrally placed hole-punch cutout in the 6.5-inch display with curved edges with a thin chin. At the bottom, the renders show a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, microphone, and a SIM tray. The power button and volume rocker appear to be on the right side.

The back of Vivo X70 Pro is seen with a rectangular quad rear camera module, along with a triple LED flash. It is shown to have Zeiss-branded camera sensors. The camera module also slightly protrudes out of the body. The renders show an aluminium frame along with antenna bands. The renders show a Blue colour option but the smartphone could be available in more colour options at launch.

The tipster also mentions that the smartphone could measure 160.4x75.5x7.7mm (10mm with the camera bump).

An earlier report mentions that Vivo X70 Pro is listed with V2105 as its model number on the Google Play Console listing. The listing shows that the Vivo smartphone could feature a full-HD+ display with 1,080x2,376 pixels resolution. It may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC that could be paired with 8GB of RAM. The listing also suggests that it may run Android 11.

